Fashion Snoops Digital Trend Immersion FW22

About this Event

On May 6 from 16h00 - 18h00 CEST, join the FS team as they break down what you need to know for Fall/Winter 2022/2023 and connect the dots from culture to product. This is your opportunity to not only learn from their team of heart-led experts but also engage and question the season ahead. Let the FS team guide you through this moment and open your mind to the world of possibilities.

WHAT WE'LL ADDRESS:

NOTEWORTHY FEATURES

Market-Specific Breakout Rooms: After presenting their cross-market and cultural insights, attendees will have the opportunity to join breakout rooms led by the FS dedicated market experts. In these breakout rooms, the FS editors will address the market-specific product shifts and answer questions from the audience. This is also your chance to gain insight from others in your market.

Digital Gift Bag: After attending, you will walk away not only with the insight and inspiration you need for the season ahead, but you will also receive a digital gift bag with offerings from some of the FS team’s favorite brands that relate to the themes spoken to during the presentation.