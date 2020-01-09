Inside the VF office in Antwerp

VF Corporation is a global leader of lifestyle and workwear apparel, footwear and accessory brands, with a 120 years history. The Group opened a new sustainable office with showrooms last spring at The Link in Berchem-Antwerp.

The new office is to support the growth of VF’s brands, with operations for Kipling® and Eastpak®, allowing the brands, product, sales and marketing teams to be closer to VF business partners and customers, The move marks a return to the Belgian fashion capital for its iconic accessories brand, Kipling®.

The new office now houses approximately 300 employees, spanning 30 nationalities.

“A key priority in our business strategy is to support our iconic brands delivering their growth target,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, group president, VF, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA). “This also happens by ensuring that they are based in a location that will enable them to showcase our brands to our customers.”

Scabbia Guerrini, added: “Antwerp’s reputation as Belgium’s fashion capital will also help us recruit talents and new skills for our brands and functions. After 50 years of operations in Belgium this move represents a further milestone of our company development in Europe.”

The Link

VF has been active in Belgium for over 50 years since the acquisition of the jeans brand Lee® in 1969 (now part of the Kontoor Brand Group). Throughout the following years and with the acquisition of other major outdoor and lifestyle brands like The North Face®, Vans®, Eastpak®, Napapijri® and of course Kipling®, Belgium has become key for VF’s expansion in Europe.

Eastpak®

Kipling®