IFCO, Europe's biggest fashion fair, taking place August 9 to 11 in Istanbul

IFCO - Istanbul Fashion Connection



Europe's biggest fashion fair to be held in Istanbul from 9-11 August 2023

Fourth edition of IFCO, Istanbul Fashion Connection with over 400 exhibitors in 6 halls

30,000 visitors from over 100 countries are expected, mainly from the EU, UK, Eastern Europe, CIS, Middle East, North Africa and the USA.

THE CORE ISTANBUL with top designers and high quality creations will continue at IFCO

Special invitation program for buyers

Successful networking concept in speed dating mode: brands and manufacturers are networked with selected international buyers

From 9 to 11 August 2023, IFCO, Istanbul Fashion Connection will be held for the fourth time at the Istanbul Expo Center at 6 Halls. Europe's largest fashion fair is organised by ITKIB Fairs, a subsidiary of Istanbul Apparel Exporter's Association, the umbrella organisation of the Turkish fashion and apparelindustry.

IFCO has developed into a hub for fashion enthusiasts, designers, buyers and trendsetters and has established itself as an important international platform forthe global fashion industry. IFCO brings together around 400 exhibitors from all product groups of the apparel and fashion industry under one roof in six clearly structured halls: womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, denim, sportswear, evening and occasion wear, bridal wear, lingerie, hosiery, leather and fur, shoes and accessories.

From high-end tailoring to streetwear and sustainable fashion, the fair will present a wide range of styles and trends. IFCO Brands present market leaders such as İpekyol, Climber, Damat, Kiğılı, B&G Store, Lufian, Jakamen, NaraMaxx, Giovane Gentile and Lee Cooper using IFCOto further expand their international network.

At the same time, IFCO offers the opportunity to network with leading Turkish manufacturing companies from all sectors.Turkey has a well-established infrastructure in the textile and apparel industry that appeals to both small designer labels and big fashion brands. Manufacturing companies offer a wide range of services, including fabric sourcing, sample creation, prototype development, production and quality control. High qualities, short delivery times, competitive prices, the possibility of small minimum order quantities complete the attractive portfolio.

THE CORE ISTANBUL, successfully launched at IFCO in February, once again features a fascinating mix of established and emerging important Turkish designerswith their creative and innovative creations. The fashion world has seen an amazing evolution of Turkish designers on the international stage in recent years. With their innovative style, unique craftsmanship and inexhaustible creativity, Turkish designers have gained worldwide recognition and attention.

The Turkish designers of THE CORE ISTANBUL are just a few examples of talented fashion designers who have enjoyed great international success. Their collections have been presented at renowned catwalks such as Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week and have been celebrated by fashion critics and fashion enthusiasts alike.Turkish designers' international successes are the result of their unique perspective and ability to fuse traditional craftsmanship with modern design. Inspired by Turkey's rich cultural history and diverse influences, they create fashion that is both innovative and culturally significant.

One focus of the fair will be the topic of sustainability. Companies will show their innovations. Ekoteks, the association's sustainability laboratory, supports the development of sustainable production and will also have a stand at IFCO to present the latest developments in this area.

The extensive supporting program with fashion shows and trend zones inspires visitors with the latest fashion trends and styles, while the seminars and workshops address current topics in the fashion industry such as digital transformation, smart clothing, technical textiles and sustainability.

30,000 visitors from more than 100 countries are expected at the upcoming IFCO, mainly from the EU, UK, Eastern Europe, CIS, North Africa, Middle East and the USA. Special invitation programs for visitors will be offered by IFCO. The show also offers networking events, such as B2B Speed Dating, which brings together fashion designers, brands, manufacturers, buyers and industry experts to exchange ideas and forge potential business relationships. This is an important aspect of the fair that has helped to position Istanbul Fashion Connection as a key meeting place for the fashion industry.