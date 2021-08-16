CHIC Shanghai in October instead of August 2021

Due to increased precautionary measures, CHIC Shanghai will be moved from August 25th to 27th, 2021 to October 9th to 11th, 2021

Further innovations in the field of digital and hybrid formats for more flexibility in presentation, exchange and purchasing

“As the most important meeting place for the fashion industry in China, the safety of all exhibitors and visitors of CHIC is our top priority. For this reason, we have decided to postpone the next edition of CHIC in Shanghai to October in order to support the measures to combat the pandemic and enable all stakeholders to participate safely and efficiently,” said Chen Dapeng, President of China National Garment Association and CHIC - China International Fashion Fair.

Instead of taking place from August 25-27 as originally planned, Asia's leading trade fair for fashion and lifestyle will now be held from October 9-11, 2021 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The fair has been taking place physically again since July 2020, always in compliance with strict safety and hygiene regulations. Various digital platforms are being set up in parallel.

The around 500 brands registered for CHIC (August) will now present themselves to the trade visitors in autumn on 62,000 sqm, including important industry players such as JINTIANSHI (menswear), VINI Bespoke (menswear), Zaijiu (womenswear), Jiebeidi (womenswear), COFNA (childrenswear), Laura Vita (shoes), Hattershub (headwear), MANNYLONQ (CHIC-Young Blood) and Dragon Heart (CHIC-Young Blood) and exciting up-and-coming designers such as KIMUSSO, Yujiantian and Wuma.

The expected 60,000 visitors are also able to attend seminars and workshops on current topics such as Recognition and new opportunities of new retail in AI Fashion or 2021 Maker of Silk Road & Innovation of Design Infinity -- The Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition of China Textile & Apparel SME.

CHIC remains the reliable partner and service provider for the industry and trade and offers all participants flexible and individual solutions for their business. As the essential platform for the important consumer market in China, CHIC regularly gathers the entire industry. This autumn in October in Shanghai and a month later with an additional edition in Shenzhen. Two locations that serve the entire breadth of the Chinese fashion market. As the fashion capital of China, Shanghai has long been established among the international fashion hotspots. With the additional trade fair edition in the boom town of Shenzhen, CHIC is opening up further access to the fashion and retail clusters in the growth regions of southern China, Hong Kong and Macau. The international participations e.g. from Italy etc. are concentrated on this CHIC edition.

The Chinese market continues to develop positively, retail sales of consumer goods rose by 23% in the first half of the year, and growth of 13.9% was announced for the second quarter. The trend towards “premiumization” in the fashion market is being further fueled by China's growing middle class, which will make up 65% of households by 2027. High-quality niche brands are particularly popular with young, fashion-conscious consumers.

In parallel to the analog participation, CHIC has developed special solutions for digital participation via the CHIC digital platforms, as well as a range of innovative hybrid options that effectively combine digital communication and product presentation. Individual business needs are matched via CHIC´s digital tools and social media networks, efficient business talks are being coordinated using CHIC´s broad network in the industry. As the interface between exhibitors and all sales channels CHIC connects brands with the right partner, shopping malls, multibrand stores, brand agents, ecommerce platforms etc. The CHIC e-catalog is directly integrated into the CHIC WeChat mini program, ensuring maximum user-friendliness and high visibility. Communication in real time and in English is made possible by the CHIC communication tools. Individual matchmaking takes place both before and after the trade fair, as well as directly in the CHIC business center on site.

CHIC Shanghai presents the entire selection of fashion segments in clearly structured, curated exhibition areas, from women's fashion, men's fashion, children's clothing, shoes, bags and accessories to designer collections. After CHIC Shanghai in October, the next edition of CHIC will take place from November 3- 5, 2021 in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

CHIC Shenzhen | 3rd-5th November 2021 | Shenzhen

CHIC March 22 | 9-11 March 2022 | Shanghai