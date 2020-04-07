De core collectie van Filippa K bevat alle duurzame essentials voor in jouw garderobe

In deze tijd dat men veel thuis is en vanuit huis werkt, kan het zijn dat de kledingkast een doorn in het oog is. Veel kledingstukken worden niet meer gedragen en hierdoor geeft de kast een ongeorganiseerd, slordig gevoel. Echter kunnen goedgekozen items ervoor zorgen dat de kast er opgeruimd uitziet en rust uitstraalt. Met de core collectie van Filippa K word je voorzien van alle kledingstukken die passen bij een duurzame, opgeruimde garderobe en je met een rustgevend gevoel belonen.

Filippa K heeft namelijk een nieuwe core collectie gelanceerd die bestaat uit essentiële key items. Er wordt gebruik gemaakt van tijdloze kleuren, silhouetten en comfortabele pasvormen. Hierdoor zijn de kernstukken speciaal ontworpen om elk seizoen, jaar in jaar uit, dienst te doen en kunnen deze goed gecombineerd worden met de rest van je kledingkast. Dit sluit goed aan op Filippa K die met haar missie op bewuste consumptie focust. Een lange levensduur van Filippa K-items speelt dan ook een belangrijke rol bij het bereiken van deze missie.

De core collectie van Filippa K kan worden omschreven als iconisch, tijdloos en minimalistisch. In combinatie met de grote rol die duurzaamheid speelt in alle processen van Filippa K, hoeft er niet verder gezocht te worden naar kledingstukken die je in je kast moet hebben. Mede met deze core campagne wordt zowel de mannen, de vrouwen als de Soft Sport-collectie aangevuld.

About Filippa K

Dedicated to a carefully curated wardrobe of now, a modern interpretation of the life and challenges of women and men today Filippa K has over the last few years created a clean slate for itself, building the company structure of a curious and conscious brand that recognises innovative sustainability as its guide to growth.

With a holistic approach to business Filippa K is grounded in the energy of combining classic craftsmanship with modern knowledge. In the design, it can often be seen in the juxtaposition of tailoring and modern sportswear, each piece draped by designers in collaboration with seamstresses and pattern cutters. Textile developers research the future of fashion while sales and marketing explore ideas of leasing the collections in store and collecting the garments customers no longer desire to put them to renewal use rather than in landfills.