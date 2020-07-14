Dutch eyewear brand Ace & Tate launches their first recycled acetate collection, in a continuing effort towards brand responsibility.

Ace & Tate is not a sustainable company, but they’re working hard to get there. The brand intends to become a certified B Corp by 2021, by introducing various product initiatives that will reduce their environmental footprint, help them take a step closer to becoming a circular company and driving positive change in the eyewear industry and beyond. The eyewear brand’s latest innovation is a new capsule collection made entirely from recycled acetate.

THE COLLECTION

With the launch of their first recycled acetate collection, Ace & Tate highlights their commitment to sustainability. These beach-ready frames mark an important step in reducing waste, while promoting eco-friendly products - and they look pretty good too.

The capsule collection consists of three Ace & Tate icons, in never-before-seen colourways: Byron in Lava, Hudson in Carbon and Jack in Beetle. An extra, limited-edition touch are the tinted lenses, just in time for summer.

Made from pre-consumer acetate waste — in other words, off-cuts from production — recycled acetate has the same quality and characteristics that ‘virgin’ acetate is known for. The scraps are combined with defect and deformed material and melted down to create new sheets, giving the acetate a whole new life.

The new frames are available at the same price point as regular Ace & Tate frames: €98. Stylish, responsible and limited edition — fancy, right?

By the end of 2020, Ace & Tate aims to create 100% of the acetate collection from bio and pre-production recycled acetate. If you want to know more about the brand’s journey to becoming more responsible, check out their website or blog on Medium, called #wereworkingonit.

The recycled acetate collection is available online and in selected stores from 25th June. It’s a limited edition release, so get them before they’re gone!

Ace & Tate in short

Founded in 2013 in Amsterdam, Ace & Tate celebrates bold views by collaborating with creative individuals, while acting responsibly.

The brand offers nice eyewear, at transparent prices, too: from €98, including prescription.