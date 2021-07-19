RUBY TUESDAY spring/summer 2022

In de zomer 2022 collectie vind je gelaagdheid en structuur in stoffen. De collectie is opgebouwd in drie verhaaltjes met bijhorende kleur thema’s. Hierin zit een variatie van koele kleuren tot warme teinten waarbij de combinatie van kleuren voor de subtiliteit zorgt. De two-piece suits zijn ook weer terug; verwacht een aantal pakken die je zowel casual als office chic kunt dragen. Draagbaarheid en comfiness is voor ons altijd een must en daarom hebben we een aantal styles gemaakt in seranica wat een easy care en easy wear stof is. Daarnaast bevat de collectie verschillende sustainable materialen zoals gerecycled polyester, ecovero en lyocell.

Ruby story

Keith Richards wrote the Rolling Stones hit song Ruby Tuesday back in 1966 in a Los Angeles hotel room. The sweet serenade to his ex girlfriend Linda Keith, who had left him to chase Jimi Hendrix, would not only make it to become one of the greatest songs of all time, it is also the never ending source of inspiration for RUBY TUESDAY founders.

Translated to their educated Northern European fashion sensitivity, RUBY TUESDAY marries the traditionally sophisticated, yet rock-‘n-roll infused street style of now generation Parisiennes such as Lou Doillon, Caroline de Maigret and Clémence Poésy, with the crisp and smart timelessness of Scandinavian fashion.

It’s RUBY TUESDAY’s ambition to deliver instantly covetable wardrobe staples in this vein. A tribute to all those women around the globe who deserve a number one hit song written in their name too.