Steel & Barnett Atemporal Collectie
Steel & Barnett Atemporal Collectie

De nieuwe atemporal collectie van Steel & Barnett voor mannen, lifestyle en conceptstore is uit. “Like us, our customers come from all walks of life. So, if like us, you believe that quality, style and sophistication does not have to be overstated, you are already sharing our ethos”, zegt Steel & Barnett.

De belangrijkste kleuren voor deze levering zijn zwart, vintage bruin, cognac, camel, militair groen en marine. De Steel & Barnett atemporal collectie wordt uitgeleverd met totaal 6/8 leveringen.

“Your Steel and Barnett wrist jewellery is the perfect travel companion on your life’s journey and the more you wear it, the better it will look”, zegt Steel & Barnett.

Lees meer over Steel & Barnett op de merkpagina: fashionunited.com/companies/steel-and-barnett

