Steve Madden Apparel available online as from March 25th

Steven Madden launches Apparel

For thirty years, Steve Madden has led the way with each season’s collection of the most desirable shoes, boots and bags. Many have become cult classics and no self-respecting fashionista is without a pair (or two….) of Steve Madden’s in her shoe-drobe.

Spring/Summer 21, sees Madden venture into Apparel. Luxe leisure wear that is the perfect foil for Madden’s biker boots, skyscraper heels or uber cool sneakers. Fashion forward, stylish and very instagramable, the range is perfect for wearing inside and out – style with a leather jacket and biker boots to catch up with friends, dress up with a pair of heels and your latest statement accessory for a night on the town, or pair with your favourite Madden sneakers for a laid back luxe look.

Made from the softest, easy to wear fabric with the inimitable Madden detailing, the range features dresses, hoodies, bralettes, biker shorts, pants, leggings and skirts in a very wearable selection of colorways – black, olive, dark silver, green, white and velvet – loungewear has never looked more luxe.

Steve Madden Apparel will be available online at www.stevemadden.eu from the 25th of March 2021 at 10am.

#crazyaboutapparel

#crazyaboutstevemadden

It’s about Authenticity. It’s about embracing individuality. It’s Steve Madden.

# # #

What began as a modest $1100 investment in 1990 has developed into an iconic lifestyle and destination for footwear, handbags and accessories, sold worldwide. It’s about authenticity. It’s about embracing individuality. It’s Steve Madden.