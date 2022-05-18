Apply now for AMFI's Summer Course Digital Design!

AMFI is unique in her education on 3D Virtual Fashion and 3D Research & Technology that relate to Mixed Reality Fashion, performance and industry.

We would like to give you the opportunity to be part of these developments and the change of paradigm in fashion.

Sign- up and join our two-week summer course on Virtual Fashion Design: THE NEW REAL.

AMFI Digital Summer Course 2022



DATE: Monday 4 July- Friday 15 July 2022



The course is taught in English and takes place in Amsterdam.



Click here for the application form.

Digital fashion weeks, virtual shows, the metaverse, digital filters and in-game clothing purchases confirm the importance of digital innovation in fashion. This evolution is changing the profile of a fashion designer and by using digital tools and formats possibly opens up the door to a more sustainable common future.

Would you like to get hands-on digital prototyping and turn your professional fashion visions into 3D dimensions? Do you want to be prepared for the upcoming digital era in the fashion industry?

We offer an inspiring and intensive course where one can get in-depth knowledge about 3D virtual prototyping and insight into developments of virtual fashion in AR/ MR and AI.

This two-week Digital Fashion Design Course 2022 is held on campus, by skilled lecturers, and prepares you for the career in a dynamically changing fashion industry. The course is conceived for advanced fashion students (bachelor or master level) and professionals.

Within this course, you will gain insights and knowledge on the influence of new technologies that are of great importance for the fashion industry. You will learn to translate ideas and vision into experiments, garment design, virtual prototypes, and a final presentation of 3D simulated end products. Create and produce in a sustainable way, discover the new design possibilities, rethink traditional working methods, and design together the company of the future, what will be your role by then?