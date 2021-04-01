ARKET lanceert samen met Nina Chakrabarti nieuwe kleurrijke kindercollectie

This spring season, ARKET introduces a new chapter in the Artist Edition series, this time in collaboration with illustrator and author Nina Chakrabarti. Through her distinctive, playful and expressive style, she depicts an eclectic range of objects and motifs that celebrate the art of looking closely.

The work of Nina Chakrabarti (b. 1970) takes inspiration from both the extraordinary and the often overlooked. Now based in Hastings, on the south coast of England, Nina grew up in India and moved to the UK in her teens. Her charming and thought-provoking creations for ARKET Artist Edition spark curiosity and affectionately illuminate the beauty around us.

Designed with spring in mind, the collection features charming pieces illustrated with motifs by the artist, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, matching sets and dresses made from 100% organic cotton, as well as playful accessories for warmer days.

The Artist Edition invites selected creators to contribute directly to ARKET's children’s collections. The program offers a new space for illustrators to explore their respective themes, and has been initiated to create a diversity of aesthetic expressions in children's wear.

The collection is available in all ARKET stores and online.