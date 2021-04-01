ARKET lanceert swimwear collectie voor alle seizoenen

ARKET introduces a new collection of timeless yet highly relevant swimwear inspired by the ritual of cold-water swimming. Combining nature-respecting materials made from Econyl®, the collection embraces the simple beauty of Nordic design.

ARKET’s latest swimwear collection is an invitation to explore our intrinsic connection to water in all weathers. The brand teamed up with model and year-round swimmer Erika Wall to visit Saljsjöbaden Outdoor Bath, where the serene surroundings of Stockholm archipelago in Sweden enhance the therapeutic ritual of cold-water dips.

All swimwear in this series is made with Econyl®, an innovative sustainable material derived from nylon waste and recovered fishing nets. The simple, flattering cuts of the swimsuits inspire movement, while the various textures, including seersucker, elevate their expression. The collection is complemented by comfort-inducing pieces such as a linen robe, warming sweatsuit, and cashmere socks to embrace the full wellness experience.

The collection is available in all ARKET stores and online.