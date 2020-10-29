FALKE viert 125-jarig bestaan

Founded in 1895, FALKE can now look back on a varied and eventful 125-year company history. It had its origins in modest beginnings as a craftsman. And it was shaped by two world wars with destruction and reconstruction, by expansion and by overcoming the global financial crisis in 2008. This history demanded strong entrepreneurial personalities with an unconditional will to shape the future even in difficult situations - a requirement that, in view of the current global economic situation, still applies today.

Since 1990 FALKE has been run as a family-owned business in the fourth generation and has developed into an internationally operating premium company. A major pillar of the company is the FALKE-FAMILY of more than 3,000 employees. Our expertise in high-quality legwear and fashion is recognised worldwide. It is the result of a long process that has led from traditional craftsmanship, through the special skills of a manufactory, to industrial production. The idea was and is still today: to offer uniqueness in series.

This idea is based on a solid foundation of values: unconditional quality, the highest level of craftsmanship and constant innovation accompanied by filigree specialisation, creative design and finally continuity and absolute reliability.

These principles apply today more than ever, because they are also the benchmark for the future. This future is constantly being reinvented. All over the world it is characterised by a fundamental and dynamic change in lifestyle in almost all areas of life: at work, in sport and leisure activities, in living, travelling and last but not least in physical culture. We accompany people of all ages and in every phase of life at every turn with new ideas and modern products.

FALKE makes offers that make sense to cosmopolitan, tolerant, sensitive and curious people. They should inspire, challenge, trigger desire and awaken feelings of happiness. We want to initiate diverse dialogues, which we conduct more and more intensively through numerous media.

That is what drives us. For 125 years and in the future: WITH YOU EVERY STEP.

THE VALUES OF THE FALKE BRAND

QUALITY

FALKE's long history is characterised by its striving for the highest quality. This is not only about pure manufacturing and product quality, but about all facets of the FALKE brand.

With 125 years of expertise we develop modern legwear, contemporary accessories and sporty outerwear. We use the best materials available and employ the latest production techniques. And yet each sock passes through the hands of experienced specialists at least ten times. Where machines find their limits, they round off and perfect the products. Only in this way can we live up to our claim that every FALKE product must be the best of its kind.

On the national and international market, we face up to the increased expectations of a fascinating brand image, the visibility of the FALKE brand and communication on many channels. To achieve this, we deal with different cultures and the change in consumption as well as with the multitude of new media in the digital world. This is the only way to create an 360˚ - overall concept of FALKE quality, because perfection is in the detail.

The world is in upheaval, the speed of change is increasing. We see new chances in this, which we understand as entrepreneurial challenges and which we continuously use.

CRAFTSMANSHIP & CREATIVITY

Good craftsmanship is our guaranteed origin: we produce the highest quality with great passion. This was the starting point of FALKE's company history 125 years ago. And it still is today. But times have changed, craftmanship has become manufacture. The high-quality standards were distributed among various specialists. This was followed by the decisive challenge of maintaining and continuously refining the high standards of craftsmanship even in the industrial age.

The goal: to produce perfection in series.

This requires the masterly skills of our specialists, because the limits of our machines must be constantly tested and exceeded from case to case.

We rely on creative teams with inner diversity: designers, product managers, textile engineers, master knitting machine operators and, last but not least, many experienced employees who understand traditional handicraft. The result is the FALKE style: tangible, cosmopolitan, modern, timeless, challenging and touching.

INNOVATION

Brands can fall asleep when they lose their inner dynamism. The global world has moved closer and become faster. It is constantly oriented towards the new. The international markets do not tolerate standstill. Fashion in particular, including legwear, is constantly overtaking itself. For FALKE, the art lies in inventing something new while maintaining continuity as a brand and remaining recognisable and attractive across the generations.

FALKE's development has been and continues to be characterised over generations by curiosity, the joy of experimentation, a willingness to learn and the will to constructively overcome unavoidable internal and external resistance to innovation. A wide variety of product innovations from our company have established themselves on the markets: The early realisation that sports socks have to meet completely new demands and the idea that left and right socks are highly beneficial led to the comprehensive ERGONOMIC SPORT SYSTEM in the 1990s - a rejuvenating cure for the FALKE brand. We have developed specialised products with additional benefits for the most diverse areas of life.

Functional legwear is only successful if its aesthetics excite people emotionally. This insight has led to the development and successful marketing of many FALKE innovations.