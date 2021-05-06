My favorite kind of leftovers – Wasted Atelier Summer drop

Belgian brand Wasted Atelier has just launched a new drop with colorful, glamorous, summer-proof items. All pieces are created from leftover fabric scraps, a sustainable approach to contemporary fashion. This summer, you will be able to shop Wasted Atelier at our beloved Belgian coast. The brand will have its very own pop-up store at Sea Square, the new place-to-be in Knokke.

Never waste good taste

Wasted Atelier works outside traditional rules and timings, regardless of fashion seasons. Every six weeks, the brand drops new items. The latest drop holds summer items that are all guaranteed mood boosters. With prints and colors of all kinds, Wasted Atelier proves that sustainable fashion can be fun too. In the new collection, the brand presents a range of shorts and lightweight kimonos in different prints, depending on the 'catch of the day' fabric. All patterns are mix and matchable.

The blue tie-dye print in the collection was saved from the stock of an Italian printing mill. Wasted Atelier transformed the remaining fabrics into four colorful items. Combine the shorts or joggers with the kimono for a statement look, or opt for a slip dress to make heads turn.

Coastal pop-up

From June 15 until September 30, Wasted Atelier will have a temporary shop at Sea Square in Knokke, a brand new shopping concept. Sea Square focuses on high-end Belgian brands with a unique identity and style, that are all sustainable. Shopping local is essential to Sea Square. Wasted Atelier will have its very own shop, where you will find different summer outfits, to match the vibrant lifestyle of the city.