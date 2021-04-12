Nóg een Japanse streetwear samenwerking met Dr. Martens

Amsterdam, 12 april 2021 - Van een kleine voetafdruk in de achterstraten van Tokio, is atmos uitgegroeid tot een krachtig en invloedrijk merk. Vandaag Dr. Martens kondigt de eerste samenwerking met dit Japanse streetwear merk aan. Samen brengen ze de 1461 atmos schoenen en Combs Tech atmos boots uit. Deze modellen zijn uniek door hun kleurrijke details, en een ode aan classics en streetwear.

In de reeks creatieve samenwerkingen worden de silhouetten van Dr. Martens elke keer anders aangepast, waarbij één remix nooit genoeg is. Met de samenwerking met atmos, brengt Dr. Martens stijlen uit niet één maar twee assortimenten samen in een nieuwe collectie. De modellen zijn voortgebouwd op de originele 1461 schoen met drie veterogen en de Combs Tech-boot.

De welbekende 1461 is een subcultureel icoon sinds de schoen 60 jaar geleden uit de productie rolde – en dit seizoen is de schoen weer overal te zien. De eerste lente- en zomerdagen naderen, en kleurrijke details vertonen zich weer in het straatbeeld. De 1461 atmos is daar een voorbeeld van. Het model is gebouwd uit de beroemde Black Smooth leer, met hiker-veters in detailkleuren blauw en roze, een zachte foam binnentong en Water White Dr. Martens zool.

De Tract lijn van Dr. Martens heeft een industrieel karakter. Deze stijl wordt nauwelijks betrokken in collabs, maar de Combs Tech boots zijn het perfecte canvas voor een nieuw statement. De boots zijn, gemaakt van Black Smooth-leer en van Recycled Super Knit. De gedetailleerde kleuren blauw, geel en roze zijn het handschrift van atmos, rondom de veters en de tong, die bedrukt is met het logo van de twee merken. De Combs Tech boots zijn verder voorzien van de gele stiksels, een Water White zool en bekende Dr. Martens hiellus.

De Dr. Martens x atmos collectie is vanaf 17 april 2021 verkrijgbaar op drmartens.com en bij geselecteerde partners.

ABOUT DR. MARTENS

The first pair of Dr. Martens boots rolled off the production line on the 1st April 1960. With its trademark yellow stitch, grooved sole and heel-loop, it was a boot for workers, initially worn by postmen and policemen; comfortable, durable and lightweight in comparison to its competitors at the time. Throughout Dr. Martens history, the brand has been adopted and subverted by diverse individuals, musicians, youth cultures and tribes. These are the people who stand out from the crowd and their journey of self-expression has always been accompanied by a pair of DM’s.

The simple silhouette allows people to customise each pair; whilst on a utilitarian level their famous durability and comfort make them ideal footwear for the world of gigs and street fashion. On an emotional level, they are a flag of attitude and empowerment. The Northamptonshire factory where it all began still exists to this day, in the village of Wollaston. A specific range of ‘Made In England’ products are manufactured here by a small, close-knit team of people schooled in traditional shoe-making and a process that hasn’t changed since our first pair six decades ago.

ABOUT ATMOS

The shop name `atmos` derives from the word `atmosphere`, with the meaning, this shop is to be here naturally like the atmosphere. The atmos head shop opened in Harajuku, Tokyo in 2000, connecting fashion to Sneakers as the focal point displaying a sneaker wall in the shop. With the start of collaborations with other brands and exclusive models being developed, atmos has reached out in hopes of expressing the Tokyo Sneaker Culture to the world.