Steven New York by Steve Madden

The story behind Steven New York

The international shoe brand Steve Madden is launching a new sister brand in Europe, named Steven New York.

Steven New York is a cosmopolitan lifestyle brand for women in the age of 30 and 55 years old, who are looking for fashion, quality and uniqueness in the footwear they choose.

With the introduction of the new brand, Steve Madden allows itself to grow with their target audience. Steven New York is there for women who stood by the iconic footwear brand from the beginning in 1990. They wore the iconic Madden styles in their teens and developed themselves into the successful professionals, wives and mothers they are nowadays.

While the innovative and daring collection of Steve Madden continues to speak to a younger target audience from 18 to 35 years old, Steven New York is there to catch and cater them when they enter the next phase in life.

The Collection

The collection of Steven New York caters to the professional who is looking for fashion, quality and uniqueness in the footwear she chooses. Her earned experience on both personal and professional level has brought her self-confidence and security. She stays true to her stylish edge, while never compromising comfort and quality. This is exactly what Steven New York understands. The collection offers clean and contemporary silhouettes, ranging from boots and booties to flats, dress shoes and heels. The things all styles have in common is that they are extremely wearable and seamlessly work their way into both your professional, personal and social life.