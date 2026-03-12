Top 500 meest populaire Nederlandse modemerken op Instagram

De Nederlandse versie van de FashionUnited Top 500 Instagram-index onthult de enorme digitale impact van de Nederlandse mode. Nederlandse merken die bij multibrand retailers schitteren, domineren ook online. G-Star RAW voert de lijst aan met 847.000 volgers, op de voet gevolgd door het iconische Viktor & Rolf.

Naast gevestigde namen bewijzen streetwear-pioniers zoals Patta en Daily Paper hun wereldwijde invloed. Ook de "social-first" strategie van merken als My Jewellery en NIKKIE werpt zijn vruchten af; zij behoren tot de absolute top. De index laat zien dat Nederlandse labels, van denim tot high-end streetwear, op sociale media ver boven hun gewicht boksen en een miljoenenpubliek inspireren.

Bekijk hier de volledige lijst van Nederlandse merken:

Methode

Deze ranglijst bevat 569 modemerken die in Nederland geregistreerd staan in de FashionUnited Brand Directory. De aantallen volgers zijn in maart 2026 verzameld via de Instagram-profielpagina's. Merken zijn gerangschikt op basis van het totaal aantal volgers. Dochterondernemingen die hetzelfde Instagram-account delen met hun moederbedrijf, zijn ontdubbeld.

Over de FashionUnited Brand Directory

De FashionUnited Brand Directory is de meest uitgebreide database van modemerken wereldwijd, met meer dan 4.000 merken uit ruim 50 landen. Elk merkprofiel bevat bedrijfsinformatie, aanwezigheid op sociale media en de brancheclassificatie.