 
  • Home
  • Nieuws
  • Achtergrond
  • Top 500 meest populaire Nederlandse modemerken op Instagram

Top 500 meest populaire Nederlandse modemerken op Instagram

De Nederlandse versie van de FashionUnited Top 500 Instagram-index onthult de enorme digitale impact van de Nederlandse mode. Nederlandse merken die bij multibrand retailers schitteren, domineren ook online. G-Star RAW voert de lijst aan met 847.000 volgers, op de voet gevolgd door het iconische Viktor & Rolf.

Naast gevestigde namen bewijzen streetwear-pioniers zoals Patta en Daily Paper hun wereldwijde invloed. Ook de "social-first" strategie van merken als My Jewellery en NIKKIE werpt zijn vruchten af; zij behoren tot de absolute top. De index laat zien dat Nederlandse labels, van denim tot high-end streetwear, op sociale media ver boven hun gewicht boksen en een miljoenenpubliek inspireren.

Bekijk hier de volledige lijst van Nederlandse merken:

RankBrandFollowersRelative
1G-Star RAW847K████████████████████
2Viktor & Rolf842K████████████████████
3My Jewellery726K█████████████████░░░
4Patta594K██████████████░░░░░░
5Daily Paper516K████████████░░░░░░░░
6NIKKIE515K████████████░░░░░░░░
7Scotch & Soda507K████████████░░░░░░░░
8Rinascimento487K███████████░░░░░░░░░
9Donsje472K███████████░░░░░░░░░
10Filling Pieces451K███████████░░░░░░░░░
11Goldbergh392K█████████░░░░░░░░░░░
12Love Stories371K█████████░░░░░░░░░░░
13Colorful Standard369K█████████░░░░░░░░░░░
14Vlisco361K█████████░░░░░░░░░░░
15Anna+nina247K██████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
16Pip Studio228K█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
17Cruyff212K█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
18Róhe205K█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
19Colourful Rebel195K█████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
20Fabienne Chapot189K████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
21NORTVI182K████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
22MERCER171K████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
23Aurélien159K████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
24Reinders152K████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
25Yaya152K████░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
26SEA'SONS134K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
27Studio Noos131K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
28JOSH V130K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
29Malelions122K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
30Gray Label119K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
31Alix The Label113K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
32Black Bananas113K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
33by-bar amsterdam 113K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
34Mason Garments111K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
35Pig & Hen109K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
36Sticky Lemon107K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
37Nubikk106K███░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
38Wendy Buiter105K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
39Pom Amsterdam102K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
40Stoov101K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
4110DAYS92.5K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
42Studio Anneloes90K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
43PME Legend89K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
44Janice88K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
45ICHI86K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
46marlies dekkers85K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
47O My Bag84K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
48DON'T WASTE CULTURE83K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
49Long John83K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
50Feetje78K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
51King Louie78K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
52Buddha to Buddha76K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
53HARPER & YVE76K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
54KRAKATAU 76K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
55Jubel74K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
56Summum74K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
57Lois Jeans73K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
58COPA72K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
59Refined Department72K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
60VIVEH71K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
61Yume Yume71K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
62Perro Collection68K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
63Bronx67K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
64Ibana67K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
65Noppies66K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
66Denham the Jeanmaker65K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
67Petrol65K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
68ØLÅF 64K██░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
69STOX63K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
70Lofty Manner60K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
71MUD Jeans60K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
72Pinned by K60K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
73Carlijnq59K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
74Suitsuit58K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
75LOTT.57K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
76Aya Label56K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
77CHASIN'55K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
78Oilily55K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
79DWRS label54K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
80VIA VAI54K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
81Clan de Banlieue53K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
82Dante 653K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
83moost wanted53K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
84America Today51.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
85Quotrell50K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
86Secrid50K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
87APPLIED ART FORMS49K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
88Vanilia49K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
89Daily Brat48K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
90ARMA 47K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
91House of Jamie47K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
92A-DAM46.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
93Aaiko46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
94Imperial Riding46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
95Kings of Indigo46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
96Protest46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
97Smaak Amsterdam46K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
98Snurk45K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
99A Beautiful Story44.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
100Vingino43K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
101Benzak Denim Developers41K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
102Cat Footwear41K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
103Catwalk Junkie39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
104OLD Habits DIE Hard39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
105Penn&Ink39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
106Uzurii39K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
107Beaumont38K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
108Freebird38K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
109Nixnut38K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
110Brunotti37K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
111Maruti37K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
112Tumble 'n Dry37K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
113RINO & PELLE36K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
114Barts35K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
115Soaked In Luxury35K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
116New Amsterdam Surf Association34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
117Profuomo34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
118Ree Projects34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
119XD Design34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
120Yumeko34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
121Zinzi34K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
122Cavallaro Napoli33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
123Hot Lava33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
124Humanoid33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
125Jane Lushka33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
126Sproet & Sprout 33K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
127Floris van Bommel32K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
128Deblon Sports31K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
129Bootstock30K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
130Mexx30K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
131Cowboysbag29K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
132Baje studio28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
133Bunnies Jr28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
134iXXXi JEWELRY28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
135Shabbies Amsterdam28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
136Shoesme28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
137Tramontana28K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
138Chasers27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
139Esqualo27K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
140Another-Label26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
141Atelier Content26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
142House of Gravity26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
143Perlie26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
144Repeat Cashmere26K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
145Aspact25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
146Fearless Blood25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
147Matinique25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
148Off The Pitch25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
149Smashed Lemon25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
150WALLIEN25K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
151Difuzed24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
152Ellastiek24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
153Fred de la Bretoniere24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
154Les Coyotes de Paris24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
155Seabass24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
156Studio Ditte24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
157Vlieger & Vandam24K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
158A fish named Fred23.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
159Airforce23.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
160Cyell23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
161Dstrezzed23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
162Geisha23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
163Karen by Simonsen23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
164Knit-ted Essentials23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
165MONK & ANNA23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
166NOUS SOMMES LABELS23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
167Pretty You23K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
1684funkyflavours22.0K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
169Laundry Industry22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
170Maium22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
171Pro Keds22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
172Pure Path22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
173Seaside22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
174STUDIO AR 22K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
175Blundstone21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
176Braqeez21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
177Dress Like Flo21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
178Florèz Fashion21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
179KUYICHI21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
180LEVV21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
181Little Hedonist21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
182The sticky sis club21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
183Warrior Shanghai21K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
184Boragio20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
185CAES20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
186DENISE ROOBOL20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
187Expresso20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
188IBEN20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
189Isla Ibiza20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
190K-SWISS20K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
191Chiba Clothing19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
192Josephine & Co Amsterdam19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
193Nomads19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
194The Goodpeople19K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
195Heroes on Socks18K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
196361° Europe17.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
197Belluna17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
198Bergstein17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
199BLAZOER17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
200Circle of Gentlemen17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
201Club L' avenir17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
202GOAT ORGANIC APPAREL17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
203Goosecraft17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
204Koko Noko17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
205Mart Visser17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
206Muchachomalo17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
207Ocean Rodeo17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
208Quapi17K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
209B Nosy16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
210Bullboxer16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
211Bullboxer16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
212denim.lab16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
213Little Legends16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
214Mila Beach16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
215ROYAL REPUBLIQ16K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
216Atelier Munro15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
217Cup of Joe (COJ) denim15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
218LEFF AMSTERDAM15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
219LERROS15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
220Le Tricot Perugia15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
221NOUMENON15K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
222Blake Seven14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
223Claudia Sträter14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
224Club 2414K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
225Garcia14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
226JULI DANS JEWELS14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
227Nukus14K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
228D’ETOILES CASIOPÉ13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
229EST Seven13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
230Fransa13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
231Kunert13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
232LingaDore13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
233Rockandblue13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
234The Society Shop13K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
235Annadiva12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
236Beyou Geraldine Alasio12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
237Butcher of Blue12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
238DIDI12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
239Dirkje12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
240Gaastra12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
241Gaastra Footwear12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
242HABOOB12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
243Kascha-C12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
244Mozz bags12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
245Mr. Lacy12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
246PS Poelman12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
247RUBY TUESDAY12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
248Tessa Koops12K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
249alchemist11.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
250As We Are11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
251Club Manhattan11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
252Hub Footwear11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
253Jacky Luxury11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
254Lazamani11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
255MATTISE11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
256New Optimist11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
257Property Of…11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
258Rehab11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
259Rehab Footwear B.V.11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
260Reinhard Frans11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
261Samoon11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
262Shiwi11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
263Tinne+Mia11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
264TRVL by ZENGGI11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
265Vanguard11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
266WAHTS 11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
267Yoek11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
268Zenggi11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
269Zenggi11K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
270Burkely10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
271Poools10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
272Sarto Fashion10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
273Sturdy10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
274Very Simple10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
275Xsensible10K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
276JC Sophie9.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
277Mucho Gusto9.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
278Mrchlabel9.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
279State of Art9.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
280MASTOOR9.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
281The Make9.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
282J Label9.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
283Cramers van Asten9.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
284Urban Goddess9.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
285La Strada9.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
286Bellaire9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
287Sevenoneseven9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
288Street called Madison9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
289Cast Iron8.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
290Nono8.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
291DNA-AMSTERDAM8.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
292Para Mi8.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
293Alpaca Loca8.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
294Juul & Belle8.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
295Zoso8.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
296NOWATCH8.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
297A Tiny Story8.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
298Babyface8.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
299Bertoni8.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
300Inti Knitwear8.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
301Spooq8.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
302DFNS8.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
303BESS8.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
304Elle Chic8.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
305Le Chic8.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
306Le Chic shoes8.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
307Le Garçon Chic8.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
308Australian8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
309&Co Woman7.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
310JANSEN Amsterdam7.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
311MYOMY7.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
312ten Cate7.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
313Skurk Kids7.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
314Collectiq Clothing7.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
315Sapph7.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
316SuperRebel7.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
317Sandwich7.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
318Sandwich7.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
319Bufandy7.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
320Zilch7.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
321Smitten Organic7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
322Blackstone Footwear6.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
323Creenstone6.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
324ReLace6.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
325JENEST6.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
326The Forest Clothing6.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
327Claesen's6.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
328Pro 4 6.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
329Reset6.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
330Welter Shelter6.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
331Dechase6.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
332No Excess6.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
333Viking6.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
334Gabbiano Denim6.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
335Blue Industry5.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
336FOS Amsterdam5.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
337Mutsaers5.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
338Tresanti5.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
339Bamboo Basics5.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
340Wolky5.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
341Fraenck5.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
342Sinner5.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
343QURC. amsterdam5.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
344RILLA GO RILLA5.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
345Bellamy Gallery5.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
346C by Stories5.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
347Graciela Huam5.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
348Van Lier Shoes5.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
349Neeve5.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
350Japan TKY5.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
351Sock My Feet5.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
352By Jam Gioielli5.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
353Camps & Camps5.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
354Circle of Trust5.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
355URBAN MEDLEY5.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
356J.C. Rags5.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
357Karin Rom5.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
358Dutch Dream Denim5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
359Loop.a life4.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
360NZA New Zealand4.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
361Cars Jeans4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
362Elements of Freedom4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
363ROCKY ROSA4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
364TYGO & vito4.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
365voyar la rue4.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
366Sepehr Maghsoudi4.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
367Bella Ballou4.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
368Deabused4.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
369Xpooos4.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
370Halsduk by Esmee4.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
371Roberto d'Angelo4.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
372Co'Couture4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
373D4 Love4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
374Greve4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
375Meyer Broeken4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
376Riffle4.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
377Jan Jansen4.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
378Pall Mall4.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
379QOSS4.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
380Genti Clothing4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
381Ampère3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
382Charlie Choe3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
383Maicazz3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
384NoBell’3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
385Red-Rag boys & girls3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
386Red-Rag women3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
387Untouched Underwear3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
388Yest3.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
389Develab3.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
390Mesure3.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
391Bruun & Stengade3.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
392Chabo Bags3.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
393Ilja3.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
394PONCHE3.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
395Bulaggi the Bag3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
396CERO NINE3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
397Elsewhere3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
398Gigi Fratelli3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
399Loints of Holland3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
400Maluo3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
401TQ Amsterdam3.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
402Donnay3.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
403MEOMARI3.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
404Rellix3.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
405Elvira Collections3.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
406Wam Denim3.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
407ARMBND3.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
408X-SOCKS3.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
409Stains & Stories3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
410LaSalle2.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
411Le Châlet 2.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
412Ted Louise2.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
413Blue Rebel2.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
414Marjolein Elisabeth2.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
415Mistral2.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
416Studio EVA D.2.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
417Via di Gioia2.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
418Durea2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
419Gentiluomo2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
420Kyra2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
421Lerora2.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
422Castelijn& Beerens2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
423Claudio Ferrici2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
424Dutch Dandies2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
425FDR2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
426Happy Horse2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
427HV Society2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
428Ziyel2.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
429Australian Footwear2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
430Bickley + Mitchell2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
431Bukser Jeans2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
432Cachicci2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
433CVRD Fashion2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
434HOUSE OF ARTISTS2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
435NED Dutch Fashion Design2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
436Transmission2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
437Xtreme2.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
438Jouer Studios2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
439Laccio2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
440LOVE2WAIT2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
441Twinlife2.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
442Club Voltaire2.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
443Consenso2.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
444Cream2.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
445DJ Dutchjeans2.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
446LET HER2.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
447avec ēlan2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
448God's Original Design 2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
449Jupe by Jackie2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
450Mr. NiceGuy2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
451Rianne de Witte2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
452SAINT APE2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
453Donders 18601.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
454Filmore1.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
455liël Clothing1.9K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
456Be Pure Dutch1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
457Hip Shoe Style1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
458Neycko1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
459Only-M. 1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
460REDMAX1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
461RJ Bodywear1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
462Saint Steve1.8K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
463Blue LOOP Originals1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
464Companeros1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
465Heatkeeper1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
466iXXXi Men1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
467XQ1.7K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
468Gattino1.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
469Giacomo The Jacket1.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
470Pinocchio Shoes1.6K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
471A-Cords1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
472Bonnie Doon1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
473John Miller1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
474Mae & Ivy1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
475NOOCH1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
476Sea Barrier1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
477Terror Kittens1.5K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
478Anotherwoman1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
479Berkelmans1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
480JUNAROSE1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
481Knuffle 1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
482Olvi's1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
483Sarto Fashion1.4K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
484AQA1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
485Blom Fashion1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
486Fellows United1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
487GeBe Maternity1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
488Gijs1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
489Tas Design1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
490UNBORN1.3K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
491Bloomings1.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
492Grey Belly1.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
493Ledûb1.2K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
49420to1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
495Footnotes1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
496JJ Footwear1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
497Jochie International1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
498Laurent Vergne 1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
499MarcMarcs1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
500PÄÄLÄ1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
501Raw Leathers1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
502Studio Subtl1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
503Sunheroes1.1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
504Bindi1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
505Holy Shit1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
506Sarlini1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
507Twins & Trackstyle1K█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
508Giga988█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
509Thomas Maine981█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
510Piedro961█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
511Frogs and Dogs895█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
512Tofvel880█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
513Otracosa861█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
514ICNK Amsterdam838█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
515Van Harper822█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
516KANTJEBOORD813█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
517Milla Amsterdam813█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
518Vintage industries808█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
519BABISTA799█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
520House of Afangaro788█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
521Slaye782█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
522Blue Tribe738█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
523Giordano733█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
524Shoewear709█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
525Roberto sarto697█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
526EAST 42ND684█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
527OUTRGS662█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
528Jako661█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
529LynnSophie660█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
530Baileys659█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
531Marble Berriez632█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
532Chris Cayne617█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
533Legend Bags& Belts556█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
534ILC550█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
535Laimbock546█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
536Cashmere Junkies516█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
537Moment.Amsterdam513█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
538Zoolmates502█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
539Bo Doir500█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
540BouFFante450█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
541Donna Dura419█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
542Supernoud413█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
543Qubz376█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
544Bampidano369█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
545Lotus352█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
546Walk in the Park351█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
547Apollo347█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
548LINKKENS 347█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
549MAIDEN LANE343█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
550Christian Philip320█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
551Blue Crane293█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
552Icon Eyewear293█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
553Nioulargo279█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
554Dom Tower256█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
555Moodstreet250█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
556Fashion4wellness219█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
557Co Exist211█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
558We Rock.211█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
559wonder jeans202█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
560Beeren Ondergoed123█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
561Uno due118█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
562A Perfect Jane101█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
563Mr. Loutre88█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
564Brams Paris83█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
565Liefling29█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
566Shirts of Cotton29█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
567Sleeve729█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
568Raizzed3█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░
569Nanami1█░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░░

Methode

Deze ranglijst bevat 569 modemerken die in Nederland geregistreerd staan in de FashionUnited Brand Directory. De aantallen volgers zijn in maart 2026 verzameld via de Instagram-profielpagina's. Merken zijn gerangschikt op basis van het totaal aantal volgers. Dochterondernemingen die hetzelfde Instagram-account delen met hun moederbedrijf, zijn ontdubbeld.

Over de FashionUnited Brand Directory

De FashionUnited Brand Directory is de meest uitgebreide database van modemerken wereldwijd, met meer dan 4.000 merken uit ruim 50 landen. Elk merkprofiel bevat bedrijfsinformatie, aanwezigheid op sociale media en de brancheclassificatie.

OF LOG IN MET
Data
Instagram
Marketing