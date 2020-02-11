Podcast: De toekomst van wearable technology

- FashionUnited |
"Draagbare technologieën, ook wel wearable technology, wordt steeds populairder en heeft veel effect op ons leven," zo luidt de introductie. In deze podcast aflevering van High Tech Campus Eindhoven praat interviewer Ingelou Stol met John Baekelmans, managing director van Research Instituut imec en Paul Swinckels van de tech & design startup LifeSense.
De 18-minuten durende podcast is in het Nederlands.
Bron: 'High Tech Podcast #2 - De toekomst van Wearable Technology', eigendom High Tech Campus Eindhoven.