Video: De FW21-collectie van By Malene Birger

In this video, By Malene Birger has presented its FW21 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW).
The head of design Maja Dixdotter said in a statement: “I want women wearing our designs to feel comfortable, conscious and strong – all captured in the universe of our bohemian minimalism. Luxurious fabrics, impeccable details, and consistency in styles create a subtle and uncompromised attitude.”Watch the video below.
Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo
Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week, Facebook