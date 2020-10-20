Video: Fashion for Good bespreekt nieuw rapport met lokale experts

Fashion for Good gaat in gesprek met Indiase mode-experts Naresh Tyagi - CSO, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited (ABFRL), Arjun Bajwa en Vaishali Kulkarni - Medeoprichters, KB cols, Abhishek Bansal - Hoofd Duurzaamheid, Arvind Mills en Amit Gautam - Oprichter, Textile Genesis. Samen met de sprekers organiseerde Fashion for Good and Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) een webinar om actuele onderwerpen uit het recente rapport 'The State of Circular Innovation in the Indian Fashion and Textile Industries' te bespreken. Luister naar de video hieronder voor het gehele gesprek van 65 minuten.

Beeld en video: Fashion For Good via YouTube