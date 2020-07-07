Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
VIDEO

Video: Fashion Open Day at Marbella Design Academy

FashionUnited
|

Did you missed the Fashion Open day at Marbella Design Academy? Not to worry. The academy recorded a short video that shows an introduction of Marbella Design Academy, a full presentation of the fashion department and student works and testimonials.

All of this in just 15 minutes!

The next Fashion Design & Manufacture intakes are: 28th of September 2020 and 11th January 2021!

For more information, visit the website: https://www.designschool.com/fashion-design/

Source: Marbella Design Academy, via YouTube
fashion education marbella design academy
 

Related Products

 

Gerelateerd

MEER NIEUWS

 

LAATSTE VACATURES

 

MEEST GELEZEN