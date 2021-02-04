Video: Stine Goya toont FW21-collectie op CPHFW

In this video, fashion designer Stine Goya has presented her FW21 collection at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW). The brand is inspired by the palette of the Copenhagen cityscape.

The creative director Stine Goya said in a statement: “We want to empower the women wearing our clothes, there is such an affirming feeling to wearing bright colours and prints. Although our pieces are a bold celebration of individuality and self-expression they are also timeless and wearable designs. We want to extend our universe by adding playfulness to the wardrobe.”



Video: Copenhagen Fashion Week via Vimeo

Photo credit: Copenhagen Fashion Week