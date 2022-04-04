UFG & Gap announce a footwear licensing agreement

Waalwijk - Utrecht, The Netherlands, March 28th, 2022 – Today, Unlimited Footwear Group (UFG) announced a new strategic licensing partnership with Gap Inc. to design, produce, and distribute Gap branded footwear throughout the entire European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Scandinavia, in a deal brokered by IMG.

Founded in 1969 in San Francisco, Gap is a leading casual lifestyle brand in the USA. Known for its youthful energy, effortless style, and sense of self-expression, the brand embodies modern American optimism, and its style is admired around the globe for bridging the gap between individuals, generations and cultures. Gap’s well-made, versatile essentials for every occasion are brought to life through iconic marketing campaigns celebrating individuals who shape culture through championing uniqueness and the freedom to be yourself.

The upcoming footwear collections will reflect Gap’s values of producing elevated, well-made and responsibly produced products through iconic casual styles that are clean, confident and accessible. The first Gap footwear collection by UFG for men, women and kids is scheduled to launch in Spring/Summer 2023.

“We are thrilled to add Gap to our licensing portfolio and we look forward to working closely with the Gap team on many footwear collections to come. We are committed to leveraging our 30+ years of experience in the footwear industry to continue to grow the Gap brand awareness and international reach,” said Bart van Helvoirt, CEO Unlimited Footwear Group.

“Partnering with licensees such as Unlimited Footwear Group gives us the opportunity to amplify our strong, globally relevant brand and extend its reach to customers around the world,” said Adrienne Gernand, Managing Director of International, Global Licensing and Wholesale at Gap Inc. “Through these licensing partnerships, we are able to grow our non-apparel categories and establish Gap as a lifestyle brand that delivers style for all stages in our customers’ lives.”

In partnership with Gap Inc., UFG’s The Heritage Footwear Company division in Utrecht, part of Unlimited Footwear Group, will manage the Gap Footwear collections. The Heritage Footwear Company plans to launch two collections a year at a mid-price level and will distribute through its international sales network of both multi-brand fashion and sports retail and through wholesale and various online platforms.

UFG’s dedicated Gap team will operate from Utrecht, the Netherlands through UFG ́s The Heritage Footwear Company division.