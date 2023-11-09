Country to double denim export by 2030 to achieve $100b apparel export

Speakers at the inaugural ceremony of 15th Bangladesh Denim Expo said that Bangladesh needs to double its denim export to achieve US$ 100 billion export target by 2030 that fixed by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) early this year.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, said “Bangladesh is the 2nd largest apparel exporting country in the world; but in denim we are largest exporter both in EU and USA, even before China.”

“Bangladesh Denim Expo has a huge contribution behind this success of Bangladesh’s denim export’’ the minister said this while inaugurating the 15th edition of the expo as the Chief Guest in Dhaka today. Siddiqur Rahman, Former President of BGMEA; Faruque Hassan, President of BGMEA; SM Mannan Kochi, Senior Vice President of BGMEA; and Mostafiz Uddin, Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) were the Special Guests on the occasion.

"Denim and denim related products accounts for about one fourth of Bangladesh’s total apparel export. So, to fetch the US$ 100 billion apparel export target the country has to double its denim export by 2030. It’s possible. Because we believe that the brands and retailers will choose Bangladesh as their preferred apparel sourcing destination since the country has made exemplary progresses in workplace safety and sustainability in recent years." Siddiqur Rahman, Former President of BGMEA

Faruque Hassan said “The presence of 200 green garment factories LEED certified by United States Green Building Council (USGBC) in the country is the testament to Bangladesh’s apparel industry’s commitments towards sustainability.” “Among the world’s top 10 green factories now at least 8 are located in Bangladesh,” he added. SM Mannan Kochi said “Currently BGMEA and the government are taking highest cautions for apparel business in the country running smoothly.” The successful arrangement of the 15th Bangladesh Denim Expo is a proof of the safe business atmosphere prevalent in Bangladesh”.

Ziaur Rahman, Regional Country Manager (Bangladesh, Pakistan & Africa), H&M said, “H&M has taken initiative to reduce 56% carbon dioxide by 2030. It has taken initiative to sign a power purchase agreement to make the market competitive for the company. He emphasized taking a more regularized scheme for the recycling process to be done. Also, focused on innovation - try, learn and adapt techniques which are vital for the apparel industry. On this note, H&M is working with the GIF for green innovation.”

New technologies reducing carbon emissions & water usage

Moreover, new technologies are required for less carbon emissions and less water usage. Besides he also mentioned about the higher wages of the garment workers by inviting the ministers for negotiation since, H&M does not negotiate rather work on the strategic aspect of the apparel sector. Mostafiz Uddin said “Bangladesh denim industry has huge potentials. His organization Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) has been working to unlock the untapped potentials of the denim industry.” A total of 80 exhibitors from 12 countries are participating in the 15th Bangladesh Denim Expo. About 5000 visitors from home and abroad have registered to attend the 2-day expo starting from this Wednesday.

Four panel discussions are also being organized in this edition of the expo.

Speakers at Bangladesh Apparel Industry in 2030: The Road Ahead

Joshua Gacutan, Second Secretary (Economic), High Commission of Australia in Bangladesh; Kazi Faiyaz Murshid, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh; Arshad Jamal Dipu, former Vice President, BGMEA & Chairman, Tusuka Group; Moyeen Hyder Chowdhury, Branch Manager, Bangladesh & Pakistan, Puma; Munir Ahmed, Director, M&J Group; Mohamad Anis Agung Nugroho, Program Manager, Better work Bangladesh; Ms. Katharina Mayer, Regional CRM Manager, Indian Subcont. & Turkey, bluesign technologies AG; and Tucker Asano, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, YKK Bangladesh PTE LTD are speakers at the panel discussion on ‘Bangladesh Apparel Industry in 2030: The Road Ahead’.

Ziaur Rahman, Regional Country Manager, Bangladesh, Pakistan & Ethiopia, H&M; Dr Bernd Spanier, Deputy Head of Mission, The European Union Delegation to Bangladesh; Sharif Zahir, Managing Director, Ananta Group; Dr Shahriare Mahmood, Chief Sustainability Officer, Spinnova; Sarwat Ahmad, Senior Adviser, GIZ; and Dr Ravichandran. L, Director – (Product innovation / Business), Atlantic Care Chemicals are the speakers at the panel discussion on ‘Transforming Human Capital for USD 100 Billion Export Target’.

Speakers at Sustainable Transition of Denim Industry

Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Ambassador, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh; Abdullah Hil Rakib, Director, BGMEA & Managing Director, Team Group; Shafiur Rahman, Country Manager, G-Star RAW; Shams Mahmud, Managing Director, Shasha Denims Ltd & Former President, DCCI; Matteo Urbini, Managing Director, Soko Chemicals; and Andrea Venier, Managing Director, Officina+39 are the speakers at the panel discussion on ‘Sustainable Transition of Denim Industry’.

Ali Mushtaq Butt, Commercial Counsellor & Head of Trade Mission, Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh; Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, BKMEA; Md. Shahidullah Azim, Vice President, BGMEA; Luthmela Farid, Director, Pacific Jeans; Adib Sajjad, Country Manager, Solvei8; and Deepak Shah, Group CEO (Bangladesh and Vietnam), TEX Fasteners are the speakers at the panel discussion on ‘Unlocking the Untapped Potentials’.