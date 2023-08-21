Fourth edition of Texhibition Istanbul will take place from September 13 to 15 at Istanbul Expo Center.

More than 400 exhibitors will present a wide range of products such as woven fabrics, knitwear, denim, textile accessories, artificial leather on 15.000 square meters of exhibition space.

Over 25.000 trade visitors are expected from more than 100 countries, including the European Union, Great Britain, the USA, North Africa and the Middle East.

High-profile seminars and workshops will provide first-class information on the latest developments in production and design.

The prestigious Texhibition Istanbul Fabric and Textile Accessories Fair, organized by İTKİB Fairs Co. in cooperation with Istanbul Textile Exporters Association (İTHİB), will be held at Istanbul Expo Center from September 13 to 15, 2023. This high-profile event brings together buyers from around the world and industry representatives from the textile industry.

Texhibition has successfully established a firm place in the industry's international trade show agenda. It not only provides a platform for global brands to showcase themselves, but also places a strong focus on export, production, quality, trends, sustainability and design.

Outstanding numbers and participation:

The fall edition of Texhibition will cover an area of 15,000 square meters and will bring together more than 400 exhibitors. Expecting over 25.000 trade visitors from more than 100 countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, North Africa and the Middle East, the fair will be an international meeting place for the textile industry.

Turkish textile exports on the rise:

Based on the latest market data provided by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), Turkish exports registered US$123.4 billion in the first half of this year despite the recession in advanced economies.

Turkish textile industry is the 5th largest supplier in the world and the 2nd largest supplier in the EU. Textiles exporters reached US$6 billion in exports. Türkiye is one of the most important players in the global textile market, ranking seventh in global cotton production.

Turkish fabrics and textile accessories are in demand worldwide, thanks to their high quality, innovation and commitment to sustainability in production.

Variety of product groups:

The fair will cover a wide range of product groups, including woven fabrics, knitwear, denim, accessories and artificial leather. More than 400 national manufacturers of fabrics and textile accessories will present their innovative products in 3 halls, taking the opportunity to interact with trade visitors from all over the world. Among them renowned companies such as Almodo, Bahariye, BTD, Can Textile, Iskur, Kipaş, Menderes, Sasa, Söktaş and Yünsa.

The guiding theme defines the trade show: United For Climate In Textiles

‘’United For Climate InTextiles’’ refers to a collaborative effort within the textile industry to address the environmental impacts and challenges associated with climate change. The mission is raising awareness, mobilizing support and encouraging action at various levels in order to help societies and ecosystems cope with changing conditions. Sustainable practices, technological innovations and industrial awareness are essential components of this collective response. Key aspects of climate change include global warming, extreme weather events, sea level rise, ocean acidification, bio diversity loss and human health impact. Textiles can contribute to reduce emissions, embrace circular economy principles and promote environmentally friendly textiles and drive positive change. Texhibitionist AW 24-25 Season embraces "United For Climate In Textiles" as an effort to combat and inspire action fostering a sense of shared responsability for the health of our planet and future generations. For Texhibition is the fulfillment of sustainable criterias of the participants the focus. The limited exhibition space will just be distributed to those meeting them. The standard of the exhibited products is set high by the fair organizer, priority is given to quality over quantity.

TEXHIBITION Activities:

Texhibition offers attendees more than just an exchange platform. The latest fashion trends for fall/winter 2024-2025 are presented in the attractively designed Trend Area, which serves as a showcase for the trade fair. Here, exhibitors and visitors will find inspiration for innovative developments in fashion production, with a special focus on sustainability. In addition, seminars will be offered to highlight current topics in the industry, including innovations, production processes and design developments. These opportunities will provide a platform for participants to share knowledge and discuss the latest developments in the textile industry.

Texhibition Istanbul Fabric and Textile Accessories Fair guarantees an inspiring and informative event for textile industry professionals from around the world. The fair will celebrate the dynamics and innovations of the industry and provide a platform for future collaborations and business relationships.