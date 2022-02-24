American Vintage: collectie lente/zomer 2022

Spontaneity. Friendship. Community.

This season, our spring/summer 2022 collection is grounded by chance encounters. Attitudes lighten up at the heart of Catalonia.

In the summertime… it’s time for love, friends and adventure. On the uneven paving stones and hot pavement of Barcelona, we chase after the special (human) warmth that exists here and nowhere else. From evening till morning, the sunlight filters our vision and colours our skin.

American Vintage, SS22 collection, courtesy of the brand

The silhouettes of our street casting set off. There is Leslie, a student. Alma, a daughter of Tasmin and Ivan, the architect couple who came to pose with their three children. And there are all the others. Strong personalities and the faces that go with them. Styles that are singular, because they are plural, expressing themselves in total freedom in American Vintage’s spring/summer pieces. Snapshots capture a moment, a glance, a conversation or a smile: this season, truth is the focus.

American Vintage, SS22 collection, courtesy of the brand

Summer materials rub shoulders and layer together. Knitwear, cotton, linen and overdyed denim. Vibrant colours that revive neutral tones in a lively patchwork, both mineral and organic. Manifesto silhouettes that celebrate attitudes, that reveal auras, that conceal nothing.

American Vintage, SS22 collection, courtesy of the brand

It’s an ode to real people, to encounters, to us, to you and to your personalities. We have all the time in the world.