Hang Eleven launches Spring/Summer 2022 collection

At Hang Eleven we are the ones who seek; the ones who seek new adventures, wanders of the world and unforgettable memories together. This first drop of our summer collection we sought out the desert for inspiration as spring - summer 2022 promises the summer of new possibilities and freedom since the start of the pandemic.

Image: Hang Eleven

There is an overwhelming sense of freedom to travel, to be together again and to reconnect with nature. Together in the Desert explores the idea of ultimate freedom in the vast landscapes of the desert, there are no rules in the desert, only mother nature. Together in the desert is the reconnection of people, freedom, and nature.

Image: Hang Eleven

The stark contrast of blue skies to burnt sandy desert hills inspired the colour palette for this collection with cobalt blues, sand and brown tones. The comfy casual silhouettes are perfect for seeking adventures and creating memories.