Robuuste werkoverall met een rijke historie

Since 1889, Carhartt has been developing workwear for professionals who work under tough conditions every day. What began with sturdy overalls for railroad mechanics in Detroit has grown into a globally respected brand in the construction, industrial, logistics, and agricultural sectors. The core has remained unchanged throughout this time: listening to the realities of the industry and creating clothing that can withstand tough conditions.

The BIB Overall is one of the most iconic models in that history. A classic design, refined with modern materials and fits, yet still true to its original purpose: maximum protection and freedom of movement during physical work.

Designed for intensive daily use

The current BIB Overall is made of robust stretch fabric, duck or denim, that moves with you without sacrificing durability. Whether bending, kneeling, climbing, or lifting: the wide fit with straight legs and adjustable suspenders supports every movement. The material feels comfortable yet can withstand intensive use in the workplace.

Wear-resistant construction

The power lies in the details. The overalls feature triple-stitched main seams and reinforced back pockets. High-wear zones are additionally reinforced, ensuring the BIB Overalls remain functional for years to come, whether on the construction site, in the workshop, or on the farm. Lightweight, yet built for tough work: that's the balance Carhartt strives for here.

Practical functionality

The BIB Overall features a multi-compartment zippered chest pocket, spacious thigh pockets, reinforced back pockets, a ruler pocket, and a hammer loop. Tools, measuring equipment, and accessories remain organized and readily accessible. The BIB Overall embodies what Carhartt has stood for for generations: rugged workwear with a proven track record, designed for professionals who deliver every day.

Availability

The Carhartt BIB Overall is available at specialty workwear stores, building materials wholesalers, and through select online retailers. Available in duck or denim. Suggested retail price starts at €129.99. More information: www.carhartt.com .