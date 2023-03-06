Introduction of the super sustainable SuperRebel KidsGear SPRING/SUMMER collection 2023

SuperRebel Kidsgear introduceert haar super duurzame lente- en zomercollectie. De Brave Brand for Kids laat zien dat je als kind er cool uit kunt zien zonder de aarde onnodig op te warmen. De collectie bestaat uit beach- en sportkleding, gebaseerd op uitgesproken prints, technische stoffen, opvallende kleuren, bold statements en SuperRebel branding. Eigenlijk alles wat SuperRebel Kidsgear sinds 2016 onderscheidt ten opzichte van andere kinderkleding merken: You are what you wear. For kids that love to make a statement.

Beeld: SuperRebel KidsGear SS23 collectie, eigendom van het merk

SuperRebel Kidsgear on the Beach

Brave kids kunnen deze zomer op het strand een statement maken met de nieuwe beachcollectie van SuperRebel Kidsgear. De collectie bestaat uit badkleding, gebaseerd op grafische prints, opvallend felle kleuren en SuperRebel details en statements. Belangrijk is de pasvorm en het draagcomfort, zodat de zwembroeken, bermuda’s, bikini’s, badpakken, shorts en shirts voor, tijdens en na het zwemmen gedragen kunnen worden. Speciaal voor de 'brave beach boys and girls who just wanna have sun'.

Beeld: SuperRebel KidsGear SS23 collectie, eigendom van het merk

The Brave Brand for Sport

SuperRebel Kidsgear presenteert: active wear for brave kids. De nieuwe sport-collectie staat goed op school, op het veld, tijdens het chillen of op straat. De sweats, joggings, shorts, leggings en shirts zijn gemaakt van kwalitatieve, comfortabele stoffen en materialen. Voorzien van opvallende details, grafische prints en SuperRebel statements. Tot in de details is SuperRebel Kidsgear de brave brand for kids.

Beeld: SuperRebel KidsGear SS23 collectie, eigendom van het merk

Bravery does not have to destroy our planet

Opvallend detail in de SPRING/SUMMER 2023 collectie van SuperRebel Kidsgear is het fluo gele rebel device, het beeldmerk dat staat voor duurzaamheid van de collectie. SuperRebel Kidsgear noemt het niet voor niets een super sustainable collectie omdat meer dan 90% van de nieuwe collectie inmiddels bestaat uit duurzame materialen en op een duurzame manier is geproduceerd. Het streven is zo duurzaam mogelijk, omdat SuperRebel Kidsgear kleding maakt voor een generatie die recht heeft op een planeet die er ook nog voor hun kinderen is. To be sustainable is to be brave.

Over SuperRebel Kidsgear...

We are SuperRebel for a reason. In 2016 we created the iconic SuperRebel® Kidsgear brand. A sport and street couture brand designed for rebellious kids. We’re not a fashion brand, but a fashion statement. Bold, outspoken, smart, and stylish are the values for the design of every collection. Besides this we improve on quality all the time and try to be as sustainable as possible because we love to protect the planet for our kids and their kids. We believe in selective distribution. So you won’t find SuperRebel on every street corner. The marketing communication strategy is mainly focused on ambassadors and influencers (SuperRebel Army, kids of celebrities and talents). Social media and partnerships are mainly used to build the brand and we always work together with the best available photographers. It’s our aim to become the coolest brand for kids on the planet. Loved by kids and their parents. SuperRebel Kidsgear is a Dutch brand. Created by SuperRebel and Brand Works from Amsterdam. Our Kidsgear brand is becoming more and more adult. At the moment our brand is sold in more than 10 countries.