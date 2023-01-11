The Sticky Sis Club: bringing back sunny days

Bonjour! We’re Sticky Sis. We celebrate a bubbly life full of sunbeams and happy colours! The all-grown up sister of kids label Sticky Lemon, bringing you wearables in different forms. Welcome aboard The Sticky Sis Club!

Beeld: The Sticky Sis Club

We brought you the La Promenade collection, all with that French joie-de-vivre. Our padded and terry collection, second drop of the La Promenade collection, is a complete package of pretty puffiness all in one! A collection of bags developed with small details that bring you back to sunny days, festivals, a colourful city trip, a day at the beach and picnics in the park!

Beeld: The Sticky Sis Club

Fancy our new styles? Discover the knot bag, tote bag, shopper, pouch bag, fanny bag, toiletry bag and more. This season we're excited to meet you at the Modefabriek in Amsterdam. Find us January 22nd and 23rd 2023 at booth B356!

Bisous!