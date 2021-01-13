Berlin Fashion Week: Berlin becomes the European Capital of Creative Industries for a Sustainable Future

The Berlin Fashion Week is transforming itself and entering the year 2021 strengthened: With the next fashion week (January 18 to 24, 2021), the German capital will position itself as the European Capital of Creative Industries.

The repositioning is the expression of a collective spirit of optimism that is shared and promoted by all those responsible and involved. It marks the start of a visionary idea for Berlin that is intended to strengthen and develop its location in a sustainable way.

International fashion competence meets sustainability and digitization

As the most important, most creative platform, the Berlin Fashion Week presents German and international fashion designers as well as premium fashion brands, internationally recognized young talents and trend-setting trends.

With a forward-looking interplay of interdisciplinary formats, the makers of the Berlin Fashion Week are creating a visionary and globally relevant concept that primarily focuses on innovation, sustainability and digitization.

Proven highlights such as the runway shows of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week meet recurring programs such as DER BERLINER SALON as well as new crossover formats such as the Reference Festival and the primarily digital format BERLIN, BERLIN by Highsnobiety. These two newly added programs bridge the gap between contemporary fashion and various creative genres and ensure high media visibility with hybrid and digital formats. The Berlin Fashion Week is thus sharpening its profile and concentrating on what Berlin stands for worldwide: subculture, fashion, music and art.

The topic of sustainability is at the center of the Berlin Fashion Week. This can be seen in the new formats such as Fashion Open Studio / Fashion Revolution in cooperation with Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, which presents sustainable fashion brands from Berlin and around the world. At the same time, renowned sustainability experts are working with organizers and international stakeholders on Berlin's sustainability agenda. The results will be presented at 202030 The Berlin Fashion Summit in January 2021.

Investment package worth millions

The fact that the realignment is met with overwhelming support is also reflected by the state's multi-million dollar investment: To strengthen Berlin's global radiance and to promote the holistic realignment of the Berlin Fashion Week, the Berlin Senate provided a significant investment package worth 3.5 million for 2021.

Senator for Economics Ramona Pop: “The pandemic has particularly challenged companies in many areas. I am all the more pleased that we will be able to offer individual presentation options under the highest security standards as well as formats with high media appeal fashion labels and brands from Germany and Europe in January 2021. We are proud that we have developed new formats and realigned existing ones together with many stakeholders. With this we want to strengthen Berlin as a fashion location. We are currently in talks with other events, including those for the summer. I'm looking forward to the restart in January 2021. "

Current information about the Berlin Fashion Week, the formats, dates and venues will be successively announced on the website www.fashion-week-berlin.com.