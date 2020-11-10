Denim Première Vision launches the Digital Denim Week next 30 November to 4 December 2020

Denim Première Vision is introducing a new event format: the DIGITAL DENIM WEEK. This 100% digital show will fully replace the physical edition of the show initially scheduled for 24 and 25 November in Berlin, assisting and accelerating the industry’s growing move to digital, where initiatives are being strongly catalyzed by the health crisis.

Via an online platform, Denim Première Vision is set to run for a full week, from 30 November to 4 December, to showcase its exhibitors’ new collections of Spring-Summer 22 materials and latest product developments. The DIGITAL DENIM WEEK will also showcase a dive into the heart of this season’s specific features - from trends to products and materials - with targeted talks by selected key players and experts, and a program of conferences and masterclasses to meet the industry’s emerging challenges.

The Digital Denim Week will be welcoming the international denim

Community with:

The spring-summer 22 collections, the know-hows and latest technological and creative innovations from the show’s exhibitors will be launched at the event and presented in their e-shops on the Première Vision Marketplace. These weavers, manufacturers/laundries/finishers, accessory makers and technology developers are a select group of leading companies ranking among the most innovative in the global creative denim industry.

Expanded services and features on the Première Vision Marketplace, and a more interactive and functional digital catalog to energize business:

• Activated client/supplier contact tools to facilitate direct contact and remote sales discussions and transactions.

• Company profiles now capable of integrating multimedia content - videos, images, texts, etc., to enliven the presentations of exhibitors’ business activities.

A program of talks taking place on 1 - 2 December on the Denim Première Vision:

• A round table featuring a panel of experts and professionals to examine the future of denim.

• Two fashion seminars to provide inspiration and introduce the Spring-Summer 22 trends: one session by Première Vision’s fashion team presenting the season’s main directions; and another by Lucia Rosin from

Italy’s Meidea design studio to analyze new trends in cuts and silhouettes

• Two Smart Talks on the industry’s challenges in terms of sustainable development hosted by Giusy Bettoni, sustainable development consultant for Première Vision.

• Two workshops presented by Alessio Berto from The Tailor Pattern Support to assist brands in creating their future collections.

The Première Vision Marketplace at the heart of the show’s digital presence

Première Vision was among the very first in the industry to invest in digital technology to provide international markets with online services in complement to its physical events, and provide concrete solutions addressing brands’ sourcing needs and the challenges faced by exhibitors in terms of their collection visibility and promotion on a global scale. Denim Première Vision exhibitors joined the Marketplace boutiques in May 2019. Since the beginning of the health crisis, they have enjoyed freely updated online collections, with no

limit on the quantity of products presented, nor any constraints in terms of commitment or duration.

Physical shows already announced for 2021

To help the industry organize its plans, and because meetings and discussions between buyers and suppliers at physical trade shows is of the utmost importance for the sector, Denim Première Vision is committed to holding its two editions in 2021:

In Milan on 25 & 26 May at SUPERSTUDIO PIÙ, for the autumn/winter 2022-23 denim developments.

In Berlin on 16 & 17 November at the ARENA BERLIN, to discover the spring summer 23 collections.