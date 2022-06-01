International menswear meets in Florence: Welcome to PITTI _ ISLAND

Four days for discovering the latest ideas, new trends and special projects, with an expanded itinerary, international collaborations and a calendar of events and absolute premieres

Pitti Uomo 102

Florence Fortezza da Basso

14-17 June 2022

PITTI _ ISLAND is the theme of the 2022 summer editions of the Pitti Immagine fairs. A concept expressed by all the communication (ads, videos, and social media) curated by the creative director Angelo Figus and the Narente duo, Lucio Aru and Franco Erre, who have been entrusted with the entire visual part of the campaign. The production will also strongly characterize the set design at the Fortezza da Basso by the architect Alessandro Moradei.

The concept

As a fixed point, an island is both a physical and spiritual point, especially for meeting and exchanging ideas. A concentrated area, a laboratory that experiments, multiplies, and diversifies. Land of discoveries, explorations, a visionary land that moves away from things to be able to identify them. In constant communication with the mainland, the island does not isolate itself, but engages in continuous exchanges of spirits and paths. This exotic, urban and magical island will entertain and amaze you again.

“PITTI _ ISLAND, the guiding theme of summer 2022, will be an imaginary island, in constant exchange with the world. A land of selected botany, a land with a friendly and open nature, a land that can be fun and reflective, a land for meeting and being together before everyone sets out on their own journey,” explains Agostino Poletto, general manager of Pitti Immagine. “It is a perfect metaphor for our shows and the goals we want to achieve with each edition, selecting the best creativity in fashion.”

The summer edition of Pitti Uomo, will be held at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence from 14 to 17 June 2022. The fair dedicated to contemporary men’s fashion is expanding its temporal and physical horizons, proposing new content and new collaborations, as well as a calendar of events and international launches that will focus on the most interesting and exciting input from the main fashion scenes, in addition to the creativity and savoir faire of companies and designers of international significance. The rendezvous with Pitti Uomo returns to the four-day format, thus giving the entire community the opportunity to organize meetings and visits in a climate of recaptured serenity. So, the exhibition spaces in the Fortezza showcasing the new menswear collections and the whole world of men’s lifestyles will also be expanded as well as the Pitti Uomo sections - Fantastic Classic, Futuro Maschile, Dynamic Attitude, Superstyling, with the S|Style sustainable style project even more integrated into the exhibition itinerary.

Image credit: Pitti Immagine

Ann Demeulemeester is the Pitti Immagine Uomo no. 102 Guest of Honor

“Florence and Pitti Immagine are finally ready to celebrate Ann Demeulemeester’s extraordinary work”, says Lapo Cianchi, director of communication and events at Pitti Immagine, “a story that began forty years ago in Antwerp which, today, is strengthened by the new approach undertaken following the acquisition of the brand by Claudio Antonioli: an approach that, between reclamation and autonomy, highlights the distinctive and persistent traits of Ann Demeulemeester’s fashion, above all the sensitivity towards its own time which is developed without any anxieties about validation and an ability to renew itself maintaining the unmistakable initial intuitions and shapes. It is not a coincidence that the curatorial work carried out on the Archive on this occasion moves beyond the recovery of memories that are useful for citing in new collections and becomes a regular act of fashion: an artistic-esthetic intervention born out of a project design urgency, here and now. A gift for the whole Pitti community”.

SOULLAND is Special Project @ Pitti Uomo 102

Soulland, the Copenhagen-based brand lead by Silas Oda Adler, will be presenting its Spring-Summer 2023 collection at Pitti Uomo with a fashion show-event in a location that has yet to be revealed. Silas Oda Adler and his team will bring their vision to Pitti Uomo for a special runway show in the city of Florence. “I’m super excited and honored to show at Pitti Uomo - says Silas Oda Adler, founder and creative director of Soulland -. The renaissance city of Florence is a tremendously beautiful setting and contrast to our Copenhagen roots. The historically importance of Pitti Uomo speaks loud and clear with its combination of heritage and tradition, while always pushing for a new and relevant agenda within menswear. It’s exactly somewhere between this timelessness and the effort for a new responsible agenda that you will find Soulland.”

The international buyers who have already confirmed their participation

The buyers from the most important international department stores, experimental shops and boutiques and the online retailers who have already confirmed their presence at Pitti Uomo 102 include names like: A.K.RIKK'S (Usa), About You (Germany), Abseits (Germany), Al Tayer (UAE), Beecroft Bull (USA), Bergdorf Goodman (USA), Beymen (Turkey), Braun (Germania), Browns (UK), Brown Thomas (Ireland), Code 7 (Russia), Contraband (Canada), David Jones (Australia), DLS group (USA), End Clothing (UK), Engelhorn (Germany), Fenwick (UK), Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof (Germania), Giulio Cinque (UK), Harcher (Spain), Harvey Nichols (Kuwait), Harvey Nichols (UK), Harvey Nichols (Qatar), Highsnobiety (Germany), Holt Renfrew (Canada), Lane Crawford (Cina - Hong Kong), Jd SportFashion (UK), Julian Fashion (Italia), Kith (USA), Kurt Geiger (UK), La Samaritaine (France), Liberty (UK), MAF (UAE) Michael Duru Clothiers (USA), Micks (Germany), My Theresa (Germany), Nordstrom (USA), Nugnes (Italia), Saks Fifth Avenue (USA), Santa Eulalia (Spain), Silver Deer (Mexico), Smets (Luxembourg), Sneakers 'n' stuff (Sweden), Soer Bonavest (Germany), Takashimaya (Japan), Tsum (Russia), United Legend (France), Wood Wood (Denmark), WOW concept (Spain).