Join Peru Moda Live: Trends in the Peruvian Alpaca Industry

We are living in uncertain times where we need to take care of each other and follow the recommendations of staying at home. That's why PeruModa has decided to do a webinar specialized in the Peruvian Alpaca Industry so you don't have to miss the latest trends and news.

The Trade Commission of Peru in the Netherlands would like to invite you to this first webinar on April 23rd, 2020 from 16:30 to 18:30.

Our program will include talks about the Alpaca trends, the updates about Peru Moda 2020, and the buyer vision of Alpaca and upcoming news in Alpaca in the Netherlands.

Hosts:

Juan Pepper: Commercial Director, Michell & Cía Group

Amora Carbajal Schumacher: Director Promperu Benelux & Scandinavia

Mayra Navarrete: Designer & Buyer, Cosmo Huset