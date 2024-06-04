Preview Kids II – 3 weeks to go

Over 3 weken (maandag 24 juni 2024) vindt de tweede editie van PREVIEW KIDS plaats bij CAST in Nieuwegein. Ontdek de nieuwste kinderkleding en schoenen collecties van 150+ merken onder het genot van gratis hapjes en drankjes.

Let's PREVIEW

PREVIEW KIDS kenmerkt zich door zijn opzet in eenvoud. Merken presenteren zich allemaal op eenzelfde manier, waarbij er geen onderscheid op basis van marketingbudgetten kan worden gemaakt, maar juist de focus op product centraal staat. Hierdoor word je als inkoper bij het oriënteren en inkopen meer getriggerd om écht goed naar de producten te kijken.

150+ merken

4President | A Tiny Story | Abel & Lula | AI&KO | Antony Morato | AO76 | Arsène et les Pipelettes | Babyface | Ballin | BAM Shoes! | Barcellino | Bergstein footwear | BESS | Billieblush | Bilou | Bisgaard | Black Bananas | Blue Rebel | Blue Seven | Bonton | Cars Jeans | CeLaVi | Chewies&More | Circle of Trust | CKS | Compania Fantastica | Cóndor moda infantile | Cos I Said So | Creamie | CRUYFF footwear | Daily7 | Develab footwear | Diesel | Dirkje | Elsy | EMC | Ewers | Falcotto footwear | FC Street | Feetje | Fixoni | Frankie & Liberty | Frankie Jeans | Freedom Moses footwear | Frogs & Dogs | Garcia | Geisha Fashion | Giga footwear | Go Bananas footwear | Gola Footwear | Grunt | G-Star Kids | Guess | Gymp | HOUNd | House of Artists | Hublot Mode Marine | Hugo Boss | Iceberg | IGOR footwear | Indian Bluejeans | Jamiks | Jo Milano | Jubel | Kids Only | Kidzroom | KIE stone | Kiezeltje| Klein-baby | Kocca GIRLS | Koko Noko | K-Way | Lacoste (+footwear) | Lalalu | Les Deux Kids | Levi’s Kids | Levv | LIEWOOD | Little Levv | Looxs Revolution | LTB jeans | Lyle & Scott | MAGIL | Malelions | Malvi&Co | Maximo | Mayoral | Messi | Milky Kiss| Mikk-line | Mini Rebels | Minymo | Moonrise | Name it | NATINI | Naturino | Nifty | NIK & NIK | Noppies | No Way Monday | O'Chill | Okky-eyewear | Only & Sons | Parajumpers | Paz Rodriguez | Patachou | Patrizia Pepe | Petrol Industries | Pinko| Pinocchio | Pippi | Prêt | Protest | Quapi | Raizzed | Red Rag footwear | Reebok footwear | Rellix | Replay | Retour Denim de Luxe | Revolution | Riffle | Salted Stories | Scotch & Soda | Shoesme footwear | Skechers |Skooter | SKURK | Snoozebaby | Sofie Schnoor | Someone | Sons | Stabifoot | Stains & Stories | Sturdy | Sun68 | The New | The New Siblings | Tiffosi | Timberland | Touzani.Label | Tumble 'N Dry Vega Basics | Vero moda | Vingino | Your Wishes | Z8 | Zebra | Zippy

Een stand op Preview Kids Credits: CAST

Registratie verplicht

Het standaardbeleid van de organisatie is dat alleen inkopers welkom zijn gedurende de dag. Hierdoor blijft het contact tussen leverancier en klant centraal staan. Bezoekers kunnen zich vanaf nu inschrijven via de PREVIEW KIDS website. Voor retailers is het verplicht om zich vooraf aan te melden.

CAST & preview

CAST is een handelsplatform voor de schoenen, sport en mode-industrie en bestaat sinds 1984. CAST huisvest vaste showrooms van internationale en nationale schoenenmerken, flexibele showrooms voor de textielindustrie en evenementen voor de mode, lederwaren en sport industrie. Ooit begonnen met de focus op schoenen, ziet het bedrijf sinds 2018 de noodzaak om te verbreden in productaanbod en de evenemententak uit te breiden. Dit succes krijgt vorm in 2021 waar Preview als nieuw event ontstaat. Preview biedt inmiddels als event onderdak aan een paar honderd merken. Met de uitbreiding van Preview Kids hoopt CAST permanent onderdak aan een sterk kids evenement voor de Benelux-markt te brengen.