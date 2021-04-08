Texworld Evolution Paris - Le Showroom returns from July 5th to 9th 2021

This physical event for the fashion industry professionals will therefore be held in Paris the first week of July. This format, successfully developed by Messe Frankfurt France, allows to maintain exchanges with fabrics and finished products manufacturers, while respecting sanitary regulations.

Faced with the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 crisis and the restrictions imposed on major international events, Messe Frankfurt France has decided to renew the Texworld Evolution Paris - Le Showroom formula, in Paris, from July 5th to 9th. Inspired by the concept developed with great success in February, this new edition is a must-attend rendez-vous to meet the expectations of international fashion players. This convivial event, imagined as a trade show in the heart of the fashion capital, will focus on a selection of trendy products from the textile trade shows Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, Leatherworld and Texworld Paris, chosen to allow buyers to build their collections and exhibitors to present their know-how.

Touch and feel the fabrics

This appropriate and innovative business solution has already seduced buyers from major ready-to-wear brands, young talents and many fashion designers to whom it has brought a fresh breath of creativity while offering a real meeting place to discover, hold fabrics in hand, get inspired and talk business. Praised by the European press, the first edition allowed several hundred buyers and fashion designers to discover physically and in optimal conditions of comfort and security, more than 2,500 samples selected by the teams of Messe Frankfurt France from 75 international manufacturers from a dozen countries. During five days, buyers were able to exchange 3,235 requests related to collection projects or orders.

A wider selection of products and brands

This unique event held in Paris will present an expanded offer compared to the previous edition, with an even wider selection of finished products from Apparel Sourcing and fabrics from Texworld exhibitors. This array of products will express the full creative potential of the fall-winter 2022 season. As in February, buyers will be welcome upon invitation in order to ensure an adequate flow of attendees. From the moment they arrive at the showroom, buyers will be provided with a digital tool specifically developed to facilitate direct contact with manufacturers for expressing interest, requesting samples or quotations, while enjoying an exceptional setting. And for those who are not able to visit the showroom, the experience continues online through the digital sourcing platform developed by Messe Frankfurt France with its partner Foursource. texworld-paris.fr.messefrankfurt.com/paris/en/Showroom

Providing maximum convenience for visitors, Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, Leatherworld and Texworld Paris belong to the cluster of related trade shows organised by Messe Frankfurt France, held in one and the same location, on the same dates and where entry is free upon presentation of professional credentials. All details about textile trade shows organised by the Messe Frankfurt group.

Background information on Messe Frankfurt

Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. The Messe Frankfurt Group employs around 2,500* people in a total of 30 subsidiaries. The company generated annual sales of approximately €250* million in 2020 after having recorded sales of €738 million the previous year. Even in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are globally networked with our industry sectors. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are expanding our digital expertise with new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Crédit photo: Thomas Deron / Graphix Images