CHIC went digital for its first time: CHIC ONLINE from April 22 to 24, 2020

Successful premiere of CHIC's digital edition from April 22nd to 24th, 2020

Over 1,350 exhibitors participated in more than 100 online activities of the fair

All distribution channels of China's trade were represented on the platform

In the customers' focus of interest: innovative, creative design and high quality products

The first CHIC ONLINE recorded 1,350 participating exhibitors, over 100 online activities, over 60 live media reports, and up to 157,403 visits from April 22 to 24, 2020.

The current difficult global economic situation caused by the corona pandemic is causing companies to look for new solutions for their business opportunities.

With CHIC ONLINE, their first digital trade fair, CHIC, China International Fashion Fair, offered three days to network with decision-makers in the Chinese fashion trade, to exchange ideas and to pool resources.

"The start of CHIC ONLINE is a historic day for CHIC, which went online for the first time after it was founded 28 years ago." Chen Dapeng, President of the China National Garment Association and CHIC, Vice President of the China Textile Industry Federation.

More than 1,350 manufacturers have uploaded their offers to the Tencent Meeting and Ding Talk online meeting rooms and participated in over 100 CHIC ONLINE online meeting activities.

CHIC's resources, its network and its experience in exchanging information gathered over decades were brought to bear at the event. CHIC ONLINE is a positive approach for the digital transformation of the fair and at the same time a pragmatic step to link the business channels and resources.

During this special time, CHIC ONLINE was open to the entire Chinese clothing industry and its international participants free of charge, as a CHIC support measure for China's fashion and lifestyle industry.

The online exhibition hall was divided into the segments Men, Women, Impulses (designer), KIDZ, Winter (leather and fur, downwear), CHIC YOUNG BLOOD (streetwear), Tailoring (bespoke), Accessories, Bags and Shoes, Fashion Journey (international brands) and Sourcing. The meeting rooms were clearly structured according to supply and demand, a direct bridge for communication in real time.

All channels of the Chinese trade were represented on CHIC ONLINE:

E-commerce platforms such as Tmall, Jingdong, VIP Shop, or NetEase Yeaton (China's "Muji"), one of the most popular online platforms in China and Biyao Shop - originally founded as a sales platform for luxury products directly from the manufacturer at cheaper prices - now with 20 millions of subscribers and over 80,000 orders every day.

Department stores such as Wangfujing Group, Weifang Department Store Group and LiQun Group used CHIC ONLINE for the search for new brands as well as numerous multi-brand boutiques including HANATEBAKO Designer Brand Collection Store from Qingdao, whose director Jiang Shixiang sees the future of offline stores in the Chinese market in the variety and diversification of categories. The accessories and shoes segments in particular are important topics for the boutiques.

Even international buyers used the fair to search for producers such as Social Cloud Co., Dont Give Up Co., and WHYNOTCo. from Italy.

Collections with a strong design, innovative and individual products were the focus of the customers. A fundamental trend is increased quality requirements for all product segments, including basic products. The consumer wants high-quality goods, quality over quantity. This was particularly emphasized by market participants during CHIC ONLINE.

Chen Dapeng sums up: "The digital premiere of CHIC has met a positive response from all participants. As a reliable partner of the industry, it is CHIC's intention and purpose to offer pragmatic support to the industry and retail. We are convinced that China's fashion industry has started again".

The next CHIC events:

CHIC SHENZHEN, July 15 to 17, 2020

CHIC September, Shanghai, September 23 to 25, 2020

Further information:

http://enmar.chicfair.com/ www.jandali.biz www.instagram.com/chic_shanghai/