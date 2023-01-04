Explore a career in a global fashion company as an International Business Trainee

BESTSELLER’s International Business Trainee (IBT) Programme offers talents from all over the world a chance to learn and obtain first-hand insights into an international fashion company within different fields of interest. Explore BESTSELLER’s business and culture as an IBT in either Buying, Design, Retail Management, Sales Management, IT, E-Commerce, HR, Data & Analytics, or Finance perspective.

During the two-year programme, you spend time in Denmark and across the globe.

Image: Bestseller

Lots of learning with people from all over the world

As an International Business Trainee at BESTSELLER, you get to meet people from far and wide. The IBT Programme consists of four school periods and three practical work periods where you have the chance to be stationed in different BESTSELLER locations around the world. Marta, who now works as a Knitwear Designer in VERO MODA, shares what she likes the most about having been an IBT:

The IBT Programme gathers people with different nationalities and educational backgrounds in Denmark, and through school periods teach the core business of an international fashion company. As a designer, it is a great opportunity to learn everything about the design process, from the beginning to the end, interact and learn from other departments and get a helicopter view of the fashion business.

Image: Marta

Ready to take on responsibility?

The IBT Programme will also provide you with plenty of opportunity to take on responsibility and grow both professionally and personally. For Abigail, one of our current IBTs within Finance, it has been a growth journey to be a part of the IBT IBT Programme:

From the very first day, I have been given a lot of responsibility and ownership of exciting projects. It is hard work t, but if you have the drive, you are ten steps ahead already, and you will see a huge growth in your personal development. Through well planned training and trips abroad I have found great value as an IBT.

Image: Abigail