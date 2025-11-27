FS live webinar: AI's climate reality

Our new webinar series - Sustainability: No Filter - is your ticket to uncovering the hidden truths about sustainable design. Whether you're doubling down on recycled content or wondering what certification suits you best, these 30 mythbusting minutes reveal what actually works. Setting you up for a thriving tomorrow, without all the greenwash.

AI is transforming every industry, but it’s also reshaping our environmental landscape. Its carbon footprint is real, yet so is its ability to supercharge sustainability, accelerate climate research, and unlock smarter, cleaner systems.

Join us for a fast, insight-packed 30-minute session that cuts through the noise. We’ll break down how AI actually impacts the environment, sustainable solutions on the horizon, and how to harness the technology’s power with responsibility.

When: December 11 · 11am EST (4pm GMT)

Where: Online

We’ll uncover:

What’s actually driving AI’s emissions

Where AI is already delivering climate wins

Practical actions to build AI strategies that are both powerful and responsible

Join our Director of Sustainability, Emma Grace Bailey, every second month and have your questions answered.

Speaker

Emma Grace Bailey · Director of Sustainability, Future Snoops

