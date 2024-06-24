 
  • Webinar: The Post-Plastic Economy by Fashion Snoops

Webinar: The Post-Plastic Economy by Fashion Snoops

PARTNER CONTENT
Door Partner

Business

Fashion Snoops Credits: Fashion Snoops

Join our team of experts on July 11th - 10am EDT (3pm BST) as they guide you through the key findings and strategies outlined in 'The Post-Plastic Economy' white paper.

During this insightful webinar session, our speakers will delve into the transformative potential of the post-plastic economy, empowering you to:

  • Gain a comprehensive understanding of the plastic-free movement's economic impact
  • Identify untapped opportunities to future-proof your business model
  • Explore innovative design strategies for thriving in the post-plastic era
  • Learn how embracing this shift can unlock substantial cost savings

    • Plus, you'll have the opportunity to ask your burning questions during a live Q&A session with the authors themselves.

    SPEAKERS:

    Emma Grace Bailey · Head of Content, PF

    Jenna Guarascio · Head of Content & Innovation, FS

    You can register here.

    Fashion Snoops