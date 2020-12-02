Leading trend forecaster, Fashion Snoops (FS), to host global fashion, home, and beauty trade show leaders for a live roundtable discussion

2020 was the year that trade shows and public events halted, opening the door for a variety of digital alternatives. With emerging technologies and hopeful news about a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, global trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops (FS) is on a quest to discover what the future of events will be. As a follow-up to their April Webinar, Comradery Not Competition: A Roundtable Discussion with Global Trade Show Leaders, that garnered over 800 international attendees, FS will be hosting another webinar to discuss the ,em>State of the Trade Show Industry on Tuesday, December 8th at 10:00 am ET/16h00 CET. The webinar will include some of the most prominent trade show leaders in fashion, home, and beauty who will offer a diverse, cross-market point-of-view.

“As futurists helping leading consumer-facing brands understand what's next, we firmly believe that this moment of uncertainty allows for profound opportunity to cause positive change that was long overdue,” says Lilly Berelovich, Co-Founder and Chief Creative at FS.

Transitioning to a digital platform had varying implications for each show, brand, and buyer. And while digital events opened the door for geographically limitless audiences, there were still obstacles in not having physical shows. With 2020 coming to an end, trade shows must strategically plan for the year ahead and consider how their digital offerings can either continue as standalone events or how they can evolve and be held in tandem with physical events. FS and its curated panel will discuss these nuances and answer questions from the audience during the webinar.

Takeaways from the event include the key learnings during this time, how digital events have impacted the trade show space for both buyers and brands, what was missed by not being together in person, and where the industry will go from here.

State of the Industry: Virtual Roundtable Discussion with Trade Show Leaders will take place Tuesday, December 8th at 10:00 am ET/16h00 CET. . To register for the webinar, please click here

Fulvia Bacchi, CEO, Lineapelle

Philippe Brocart, Director, Maison & Objet

Raphael Camp, CEO, Eurovet Americas / Executive VP, Comexposium

Kelly Helfman, President, MAGIC

Sebastien de Hutten, CEO, Playtime

Edwina Kulego, VP, Liberty Fairs

Sandra Maguarian, Co-Founder & Director, MakeUp In

Mattia Miglio, International Marketing Manager, Cosmoprof

Andrew Olah, Founder, Kingpins

Boris Provost, CEO, Tranoï

Olaf Schmidt, VP Textiles & Textile Technologies, Messe Frankfurt

Karalynn Sprouse, Executive VP of Emerald

Caron Stover, Senior Vice President Apparel, IMC

Anita Tillmann, CEO, Premium Berlin

