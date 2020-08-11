ALIX the label launches her new FW20 collection

Dutch fashion brand Alix the label recently launched her FW20 collection. The campaign was shot in Rotterdam. Photographed by Vivian Hoorn and filmed by Michelle Duijn.

Just like her previous collections, this season Alix and her girls embark on a new adventure. In Rotterdam this time. Read the collection story below: “I’ve got some wild plans baby; I’m leaving home to travel the world. Indefinitely. I want a ticket to anywhere and see the world until I can’t go on. Destination: permanent vacation. That’s why me and my girls decided it was time to explore my home country like we’ve never seen it before. Pay it one last homage before I’m out of here.