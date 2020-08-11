ALIX the label launches her new FW20 collection

- Sponsor |
-
Dutch fashion brand Alix the label recently launched her FW20 collection. The campaign was shot in Rotterdam. Photographed by Vivian Hoorn and filmed by Michelle Duijn.
Just like her previous collections, this season Alix and her girls embark on a new adventure. In Rotterdam this time. Read the collection story below: “I’ve got some wild plans baby; I’m leaving home to travel the world. Indefinitely. I want a ticket to anywhere and see the world until I can’t go on. Destination: permanent vacation. That’s why me and my girls decided it was time to explore my home country like we’ve never seen it before. Pay it one last homage before I’m out of here.
We figured Rotterdam was the place to do so. I’ve always loved this concrete jungle where on every corner lies a new adventure. Dressed in some killer suits and prints to die for, we roamed the streets with the city lights laid out before us. We spent our days on rooftops and toured the streets in an awesome vintage car. At night we headed out to the best dim sum place in town. A night to remember, which – I almost completely do (their wine was sublime too and I might have had a little too much fun). Anyways, I think we showed my home country who it has to miss.” Next to being sold on her own webshop, via www.alixthelabel.com, ALIX the label is available in almost 300 stores in The Netherlands, but also in Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.