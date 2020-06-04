Amsterdam Fashion Academy will offer Summer Courses 2020 both online and on campus

These are unprecedented times that have dramatically changed our daily lives. While the uncertainty can be unsettling, it is important to keep our dreams alive and make sure we do our best to turn them into reality. Amsterdam Fashion Academy’s intensive 1 to 4 week-long summer courses can be a good opportunity for you to dive into the fashion world and explore your skills and passion.

This year there is, even more, choice than ever when it comes to taking a summer course at the Amsterdam Fashion Academy. In recent years the one-week courses have proved a big hit, not only among younger students but also mature ones too, both internationally and locally.

Students from all over the world have come to Amsterdam and spent a week or more broadening their fashion knowledge. Amsterdammers, who were keen to learn how to draw a pattern, took a week-off work to do so. Youth and experience, side by side, creating its own exceptional synergy.

There are a variety of summer courses to choose from, such as Fashion Design, Digital Technical Design, Pattern Cutting and Garment Construction. There is also attention for the business side of fashion in the summer courses Fashion Styling and Fashion Forecasting, Marketing and Buying.

Big step forward this year will be the possibility to choose if attending the courses on campus in Amsterdam or online from your home.

Fashion Design Summer Course (online or on campus)

Dates: July 6th to July 10th, 2020 or July 27th to July 31st, 2020

Time: Monday to Friday, from 9:30am to 4:00pm

Language: English

This summer course Fashion Design is uniquely tailored for those with an interest in fashion design and visualization techniques. Within this summer course you will have the opportunity to study the design cycle, customer profiling and range development across a variety of market levels. The summer course teaches you to use fashion presentation techniques skills to communicate ideas in a highly creative and relevant way.

Fashion Styling Summer Course (online or on campus)

Dates: July 20th till July 24th, 2020

Time: Monday to Friday, from 9:30am to 4:00pm

Language: English

This summer course Fashion Styling will give you an insight into what it is like to be a fashion stylist. On this summer course you will learn the tricks of the trade of a successful fashion stylist, how to start a career in styling and to deliver high quality work. Get a taste of what its like to style a Fashion Flat Lay shoot and experiment with photo composition. You will also walk away with your own styled images using the techniques you learnt throughout the course.

Fashion Forecasting, Marketing & Buying Summer Course (online or on campus)

Dates: July 13th to July 17th, 2020

Time: Monday to Friday, from 9:30am to 4:00pm

Language: English

Have you ever wondered who spots fashion trends before they are released in the press and in forecasting materials? Who decides what we are wearing next season and how do the products arrive in stores? Why are some retailers successful and others are not? Within this summer course Fashion Forecasting Marketing & Buying you will have the opportunity to study the marketing environment, apply research to inform future probable consumer needs and trends analysis, and will gain an understanding of fashion buying motives.

Digital Technical Design Summer Course (online only)

Dates: July 7th to July 30th, 2020

Time: Tuesday and Thursday, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Language: English

Creating Technical Drawings is a vital skill to have in the fashion industry. Technical drawings are used to explain how your designs work, giving important information and specifications that are necessary for designers, pattern cutters, machinists, and production teams across the industry. This Digital Technical Design short course will show you how you can translate your fashion designs into technical drawings using Adobe Illustrator.

Creative Pattern Cutting Summer Course (on campus only)

Dates: July 13th to July 17th, 2020

Time: Monday to Friday, from 9:30am to 4:00pm

Language: English

This course is uniquely tailored for those with an interest in exploring the potentials that creative pattern cutting can offer to the design stage of the fashion industry. Within this course you will have the opportunity to study a variety of different techniques that can be applied to the pattern cutting process, giving you awareness into how it is created and developed and the basic principles of creative pattern cutting to support the development of original problem solving and practical skills required by pattern cutters today.

Garment Construction Summer Course (on campus only)

Dates: July 20th till July 24th, 2020

Time: Monday to Friday, from 9:30am to 4:00pm

Language: English

Within this summer course Garment Construction, you will use ready-made patterns to be adapted to your style, you will learn several sewing techniques and you will create your own garment, like a skirt, dress or shirt. This course is tailored for people with non to little sewing experience and for students who attended our Creative Pattern Cutting and Fashion Design summer courses.

The Amsterdam Fashion Academy is a private international fashion school situated in an elegant townhouse in the heart of Amsterdam. It is owned by Luiss Business School, top business school in Italy, part of the private and prestigious Luiss University. Amsterdam Fashion Academy offers a BA (Hons) Fashion Business and a BA (Hons) Fashion with Textiles Design, both accredited by Buckinghamshire New University in England. This state-of-the-art academy has become a hub of student-centred learning with a high level of personal attention while also focusing on graduate employability. The Amsterdam Fashion Academy prides itself on being a small and personal fashion academy putting quality before quantity. For any information, you can follow the links below or send an email to info@amsterdamfashionacademy.com