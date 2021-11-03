ARE YOU READY TO EXPLORE SS 23?
INGEZONDEN MEDEDELING
Door Sponsor
16 minuten geleden
In this 2.5-hour interactive online seminar, the FS experts will break down everything you need to know for SS 23 and answer your burning questions about the season's trends.
What we’ll cover:
- How consumer needs are changing in SS 23
- How those needs will influence consumer wants and expectations
- Key design strategies that will help you succeed, post-pandemic and beyond
- Top trends in materials, color, pattern & graphics
- Key Product Shifts and market-specific breakout rooms:
Women, Active, Men, Intimates & Swimwear, Youth
(Young Men & Young Women), Accessories, Beauty & Wellness, Kids, and Home
REGISTER NOW
FashionUnited readers receive a 25% discount using this link: