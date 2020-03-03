Global pop superstar Dua Lipa releases her second design collaboration with Pepe Jeans for Spring/ Summer 2020. For this collection Dua drew inspiration from British Summers and LA sunshine - to create a collection for onstage or off stage cool looks.

The campaign was shot by Charlotte Wales and captures Dua’s onstage energy when performing. The pastel, soft background create the perfect stage for the collection to shine, recreating a vintage TV show. Late 1980s and early 1990s references with a modern twist introduce oversized blazers, cropped knitwear, body con dresses and metallic mini skirts to the collection. The sherbet palette of pastel blues, yellows and purple clash beautifully with the electric lime and fuchsias of the collection.

Pepe Jeans began in denim in 1973 in the heart of Notting Hill’s Portobello Road, denim has been our passion since the day we were born and in this collection we have included and reinterpreted best-sellers. Simplicity is key and is perfectly paired with oversized t shirts and sweaters with the “Pepe Girls” slogan.

The collection embodies “Future Nostaliga”, Dua’s eagerly awaited forthcoming album.

