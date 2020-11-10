Faced with the health crisis, Messe Frankfurt France comes up with an innovative alternative solution for the fashion industry following the cancellation of its February 2021 trade fairs.

The growing uncertainties linked to the COVID-19 crisis and the limitations imposed by the application of health regulations for major events with an international dimension - such as travel restrictions for foreign nationals - make it impossible to consider the holding of fashion industry trade fairs. Conscious of its responsibilities, Messe Frankfurt France has therefore decided to cancel the February 2021 edition of its Apparel Sourcing, Avantex, Leatherworld, Shawls&Scarves, Texworld and Texworld Denim Paris shows.

The Messe Frankfurt France team would nevertheless like to enable international fashion players, buyers and exhibitors, to build their collections and exhibit their know-how. In order not to interrupt the business flow and to provide visibility for manufacturers, we will be proposing an event for fabrics and clothing buyers which will have a quite innovative format. Organised over one week, at the beginning of February, in the heart of Paris, it will allow buyers to discover, with absolute safety, the offer from selected exhibitors whose products will be grouped together in specific areas.

This event will be able to welcome visitors, by exclusive invitation and reservation, in order to show them the textiles and clothing collections selected from the exhibition offer. Organised around the traditional trend forum, several dedicated areas will group together by category the samples of fabrics and finished products from hundreds of textile companies and clothing manufacturers gathered by our selection committee.

Providing maximum convenience for visitors, Apparel Sourcing Paris, Avantex Paris, Leatherworld Paris, Shawls&Scarves Paris, Texworld Paris and Texworld Denim Paris belong to the cluster of related trade shows organised by Messe Frankfurt France, held in one and the same location, on the same dates and where entry is free upon presentation of professional credentials. All details about textile trade shows organised by Messe Frankfurt throughout the world can be found at the new platform : www.texpertisenetwork.messefrankfurt.com

“This is not a trade fair in the strict sense of the word, because this event will not bring together our exhibitors, but the products of a selection of our exhibitors. It is a solution that will enable us to best meet the needs and expectations of the customers during this unique period. It complements the digital sourcing platform, which we have developed with our partner Foursource, as a means of exchange between two physical editions of our shows. It is crucial to offer our visitors access, even if restricted, to the global offer".

Frédéric Bougeard,

President of Messe Frankfurt France