FS Live Webinar: Active Creation in the Age of AI
Step into the future of amplified creativity.
Creativity is stuck in its passive era. We automate, replicate, and churn ideas for the algorithm. It’s a system optimized for output over originality. The result? Indistinguishable brands, forgettable experiences, and content that disappears into a sea of sameness.
To thrive in the AI evolution, we must embrace active creation.
Join us in this exclusive webinar where we’ll unpack the key messages from our upcoming white paper (launching October 20).
Speakers
Emma Grace Bailey · Director of Sustainability, Future Snoops
Lilly Berelovich · Co-Founder & Chief Future Vision Officer, Future Snoops
Ania Sommerauer · VP of Content Strategy, Future Snoops
October 23 · 10am EDT (3pm BST)