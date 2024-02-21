  • Home
  • FS Live Webinar: FW 24/25 Women's Fashion Week Insights

Fashion Snoops Banner Credits: Fashion Snoops

Join FS' experts for a live recap of the key insights from the most recent fashion weeks. This comprehensive webinar will explore leading trends in women’s and accessories, including themes, colors, key items, materials, pattern + graphics, and details.

Speakers:
Melissa Moylan, VP of Womenswear
Nia Silva, Director of Materials
Lisa McCandless, Creative Director of Pattern + Graphics
Anush Mirbegian, Director of Footwear and Accessories

You can register here.

