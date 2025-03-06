 
  • FS Live Webinar: FW25/26 Women's Fashion Week Insights

PARTNER CONTENT
Door Partner

Fashion Snoops Credits: FS

FS Live Webinar: FW 25/26 Women's Fashion Week Insights March 19th · 11am EDT (3pm GMT)

Join us for a live recap of the key insights from the most recent fashion weeks. This comprehensive webinar will explore leading trends in women's, young women's, and accessories, including themes, colors, key items, materials, pattern + graphics, and details.

Speakers

Melissa Moylan · VP, Womenswear
Patricia Maeda · Director, Womenswear
Péter Kecskés · Strategist, Youth
Anush Mirbegian · Director, Accessories
Lisa McCandless · Creative Director, Pattern + Graphics

Free to Attend - Register Here

Fashion Snoops
FW25