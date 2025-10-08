FS Live Webinar: SS 26 Women's Fashion Week Insights
From runway signals to creative opportunities.
Join us live for a download of the key insights from the latest Fashion Weeks. Together, we’ll unpack the standout directions in women’s and accessories—from themes and colors to key items, materials, graphics, and details.
This isn’t just a recap. It’s a fast track to sharpen your perspective, connect signals to shifts, and spot the creative opportunities ahead.
We can’t wait to explore what’s next with you.
Speakers
Robbie Sinclair · VP of Fashion, Future Snoops
Patricia Maeda · Director of Womenswear, Future Snoops
Julia Skliarova · Director of Materials, Future Snoops
Anush Mirbegian · Director of Accessories, Future Snoops
Lisa McCandless · Director of Pattern & Graphics, Future Snoops
FS Live Webinar: SS 26 Women's Fashion Week Insights
October 15 · 10am EDT (3pm BST)